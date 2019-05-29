May 29, 2019 Arts & Culture » Horoscopes

Horoscopes (May 29-June 4) 

By
click to enlarge JAMES NOELLERT
  • James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

You keep riding herd on yourself at a time when cracking the whip is the last thing you need. Even if it looks like you need to be concerned, there are times when laying low long enough to get centered and regroup is more important than forcing all your ducks to line up in a row. You can hold on to the thought that things are definitely going to work out. Even if there appears to be hell to pay you have no reason to fear. In the meantime, underneath one challenge after another this lesson came to strengthen your belief in yourself and your power to heal anything.



