Horoscopes (March 11-17) 

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: Your personality is strong and clear. In many ways you are "too much" for this world, in the sense that you can't be confined, or contained, or easily defined. At the moment, your entire being is being tested by circumstances in your relationships and in your environment. This is one of those moments of truth when it comes time to raise your hand and say, "This is who I am — take it or leave it." Many things are bound to pass away during this process. The prospect of nothing ever being the same is quite real. Never fear. We shed our skin in cycles. Let nature take its course.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: Fixed ideas about what needs to happen could get you in a bind. It's great to be focused, and hip to the power of positive thinking, but these things become problematic when what we strive for comes from the ego. In all things, it's the interests of the higher self that take precedence over everything. If you are not hitting the mark or keep being disappointed by the way things turn out, it could be a sign that you're aiming in the wrong direction. Take off your blinders and broaden your vision. The possibilities are endless. It makes no sense to get stuck on only one of them.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: It only appears as if things are up in the air. Waiting for the dust to settle, many things will be adjusted. The task of learning from our mistakes lies at the heart of everything that happens to us. Depending on whether or not you've learned anything, what's about to fall into place will be a welcome surprise, or a can of worms. As the next few months unfold, your job will be to come to terms with the past and be accountable for all of it. If you know now what you didn't know then, more power to you. This could turn out to be the turning point for all of your hopes and dreams.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: Hovering between the tendency to go out of your way to please people, and the need to draw boundaries and take care of yourself, you go up and down from one day to the next. It's unwise to make hard and fast rules about these things, because you often wind up withholding from those who you owe a lot to, and giving indiscriminately to people who keep sucking you dry. These things are never black-and-white. I know you're making an effort to assert yourself, but keep a closer eye on who's who and work a little harder on giving credit where credit is due.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: You didn't need to go this far out of your way to prove that you're a good person. I don't have a problem with your generosity; it's the fact that others are so willing to take advantage of it that bugs me. You have already given far more than you need to. A little reciprocity is in order. At some point, the ones who benefit from your largesse will more than likely prove to be unworthy of it. Other issues involve irons in the fire that are flavored with too much "pie in the sky" to be worth sacrificing the sense of peace that you've felt ever since you decided to keep it simple.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: There is light at the end of the tunnel. After a long period of having to stay the course, with no end in sight, you've got a reason to feel hopeful. Reflecting on what it has taken to get here, you begin to understand that life is always teaching us how to be true to ourselves and trust what we know. Coming out on the other side of the woods, new opportunities and a sense of regeneration will inevitably take you to the next level. Thank God you knew enough not to cave in, or give up. Now that you're here, you see that there is always way more to life than we dared to imagine.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: Nobody's half as ready and willing as you are. Always there, with all of your ducks in a row, you make the rest of us look bad! When it comes to everyday things, these qualities stand you in good stead and make for happy times. When it comes to your personal life, the same gifts make you one of the easiest people to be with. There are times, however, when showing up with bells on leaves you in the lurch. This is especially true when others are less enamored, or just plain afraid to go for it. There could be a whiff of this going on right now; don't let it take the wind out of your sails.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: Too much is going on all at once. You're either whipped or you're feeling like the Master of the Universe. It could be that you run back and forth between the two states wondering which one's for real. I don't know how things work for you, but I get the sense that you always feel better when you know everything's under control. You've made enough good decisions to be certain that even the stuff you haven't totally handled will come together in time. At this point, you've got to be willing to put some of the emotional stuff on the back burner long enough to manage the logistics.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: You've got it made on so many levels. It's hard to imagine anything but the best. Some of you have worked for it; in some cases, it's been handed to you. At the moment, life is begging you to kick it up a notch. Either that or it's time to trade in what's on the surface and go for something deeper. With the need for change nipping at your heels, fears of rocking the boat make you wonder if you'd do better to stay right where you are. Those close to you may not be ready for this. If that worries you, I can see why — but life is short, and you didn't come here to live someone else's life.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: Now that the old issues are over and dealt with, you've got a new crop of stories to reckon with. This new bunch of stuff is less stressful, but because you tend to throw 200% of whatever you've got into every situation, you're only a little less anxious than you were before. I can't help you with your OCD'ness, but I can tell you that all of this turmoil will eventually correct a slew of errors in judgment from the past. In the face of doubts and fears that tend to hog-tie Capricorns when life is intense, keep your faith alive, and your eye on the light at the end of the tunnel.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: You are not from this planet. Your values and beliefs vibrate on a much higher frequency. This is why it's so hard for you to figure out why people don't know how to behave, and why it's taken so long for you to integrate your heart's desire into the mainstream. All of the above will soon meet tests that challenge your need to break free and be who you are. This could involve cutting ties. At the very least, it's clear that your relationship to everything is ready to be modified to make room for a higher kind of love, and/or for things that allow you to make a difference in this world.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: In the midst of more than a few confusing elements, part of you feels weakened by the weight of the difficulty. If you had a little more clarity, you would understand that you have to deal with the dirt before you can clean house. Don't sweep it under the rug, and don't let it sweep you away. This is one of those times when it's one foot in front of the other — and maybe one step forward and two steps back — before you get to see the light. Everything in your life has led you to this; you are more than prepared for it. Buckle up, and embrace it — there's nothing but smooth sailing on the other side.

