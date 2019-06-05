Horoscopes (June 5-11) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

You're a little reluctant to jump into this with both feet. At the same time, something tells you it's safe to go ahead and go for it because it feels right. For someone who's good at trusting your intuition, you're doing better with it than most — and this is the key to everything right now. Be less concerned with where you'll wind up. Don't worry so much about what makes sense. You're at a point where you can move forward to embrace things that will deepen your connection to yourself and open possibilities for fulfillment that you never thought would come again.