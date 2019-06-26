Horoscopes (June 26-July 2) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

The sense that it's time to fish or cut bait could be surfacing in a number of different areas of your life. The idea that you've been pushing this rock up a hill for quite some time and getting nowhere might be giving you pause to wonder whether you need to continue. We are taught that persistence pays off, but there are times when life begs us to read the writing on the wall and cut our losses. If this is a relationship issue, ask yourself if it's even realistic to fix what's broken. No matter what the story is, get real enough to face the truth and be brave enough to let it set you free.