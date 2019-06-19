Horoscopes (June 19-25) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

Everything is getting rearranged. You are clear that there's no sense cementing your plans when life is playing "52-Pick-Up." As you navigate within high levels of uncertainty, you know enough to "wait and see." Others are in the same boat. If whatever you foresee hinges on their actions, there are secondary issues to consider. Times like this bring up the need to release our attachments, and to be acutely aware of the fact that nothing is permanent. This may impact your relationships in unexpected ways. If so, know enough to give everyone space to follow their bliss.