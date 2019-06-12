Horoscopes (June 12-18) 

James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

You're on the fence about what to do next. Having too many choices isn't your thing; neither is not being sure about how things will pan out. The good news is you happen to be free, and there's something to be said for that. Depending on your age, and where you are with yourself, the next few weeks will teach you a lot about what happens when the lords of karma show up to do a spot check. In some cases, it'll be time to pay the piper. For others, the fact that your dues have already been paid will open the space for pleasant surprises to open the door to the future.