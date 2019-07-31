Horoscopes (July 31-Aug. 6) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

It looks to me like you can't get there from here. In some cases, an opportunity has reached its expiration date. Either way, you are sitting here wondering why nothing seems to budge. Sometimes life keeps us under certain constraints. This pushes us to get to the bottom of whatever we have yet to see about ourselves. Once we dig deep enough to see the light, the obstacles disappear. And then there are times when our blind spots keep us barking up the wrong tree. When that is the case, it's time to let go, let God, and find another reason for living.