Horoscopes (July 3-9) 

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

You're in the midst of a situation that could go either way. If you're too stubborn to meet people in the middle, things will fly south. Issues that revolve around the inability to be truthful are messing everything up. Before life can turn out for the best, you're going to need to sit down and hash out problems that have gone from bad to worse. It's always hard to face the truth. Get real enough to look it in the eye. You have every right to be afraid of what will happen when you do, but what choice do you have? Nothing will improve until you find a way to return to integrity.