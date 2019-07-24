Horoscopes: July 24-30 

James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

You can't make a move until you know what it needs to be; at the moment, you have no clue. This isn't your favorite place to be. At the same time, you're wise enough to know there is nothing you can do about it, so you might as well relax enough to tune in or head out for parts unknown while you still have the freedom to come and go. You could even vacate the premises long enough to search for a new location — because the planets are shaking up your energy field, and life is here to remind you that the next best thing is often far afield, where we least expect to find it.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20

The part of you that emerges when the rest of your chores and responsibilities are done for the day is totally at peace with things. You are beginning to see that this aspect of your nature is where all your power comes from. At the moment, there is nothing to interfere with your experience of yourself, and this has opened you up to the idea that you can do absolutely anything. With a list of obligations, and the expectations of others about to keep you busy for at least six months, the need to center yourself in this place of power can't be overemphasized.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20

The horizon has changed so much you have to re-evaluate everything. You feel clearer about who you are inwardly, and it's time to bring all of that to the surface. As this happens more than one adjustment will have to be made, and people will either go along with it or they won't. Don't be timid about the way you approach your next move, and whatever you do, don't hang around waiting for others to back you up. Too much hangs on your ability to act decisively, even in the face of people who oppose you, or who do their best to convince you that you're taking the wrong tack.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20

Do you ever get the feeling that you're from a different planet? As crazy as it sounds, you might as well be from Venus because you can't seem to figure out why human beings act the way they do. On the heels of a really good time, you are about to come up against people who reflect everything that you can't understand about human nature. You will be surprised to find out who your friends are, and even more surprised to discover that power, position, and fame offer no sign of integrity. Get ready for a really good lesson in how to love people in spite of themselves.

LEO: July 21 – August 20

You're feeling like you can't move forward until you finish certain things off. It would be great to get on with the show because whatever needs completion doesn't require half as much as you think you need to give it. I see you having an opportunity to break free from the millstone around your neck. There is a sense of hesitancy about this that isn't warranted. This could be one of those times when impulse should reign over caution. Check in with your more change-oriented friends and have them give you their spin on how to let go of your fears and move on to what's next.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20

You have a few more weeks before things kick up. Whatever you're facing, don't get overly anxious. If anything, you need to relax and stretch your heart and your mind far enough to embrace the idea that you're big enough to take this on. From what you've already accomplished, it's clear to just about everyone that you have nothing to worry about and no need to feel as though you're going to drop the ball or make a fool of yourself. What's about to happen is minuscule next to some of the things you've left in the dust. Trust me; you can handle just about anything.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20

If it isn't one thing, it's another. You are no stranger to chaos. What's great about this stretch of craziness is it isn't your first rodeo. In and around a series of distractions, the long-term picture looks better than ever. For some reason, whoever's in charge is happy with the way you do things, and, knock on wood, your spirits are higher than they've been in a while. Thankfully you're never one to let false confidence get the best of you. If you can remain true to yourself and to the task at hand, everything that you've built up will give birth to a period of joy and fulfillment.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20

You've been juggling so many variables, no wonder you're feeling like you're at sixes and sevens. Flipping back and forth between this and that, it becomes difficult to locate yourself when life settles down at the end of the day. You don't necessarily need a vacation because you thrive more on work than you do on play. But you definitely need to chill out because the deeper part of you is spiritually exhausted from burning the candle at both ends. Something needs to change. You could get the ball rolling by tuning in to whatever it takes to feel centered and whole again.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20

You can't believe how easy it's been to get this going; no wonder you're pinching yourself to see if it's real. Sometimes things work out just the way we want them to — and once we get over our surprise, we discover that there is a whole new set of problems to deal with. That being the case, your situation is ripe for creating anything you want, and now is the time to think about where you want it to go. Don't use any of the prescriptions that you've used to guide your actions in the past. The current state of affairs is totally different and won't respond well to the old set of rules.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21– Jan. 20

You know what you need to do, but the tendency to overcomplicate things is making it hard for you to make a move. If life seems to be holding you back, how far will you have to stretch to break through whatever it is that seems to be the problem. Mundane considerations relating to security and your pictures of what someone like you ought to be doing don't have any bearing in situations where the spirit longs for a freer form of expression. Don't lock yourself in. Try to see this as the moment in time where everything you ever wanted is just waiting for you to go for it.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20

Things could be tense. Don't make them worse by thinking too much, or by casting blame on people. You've got decisions to make, and time is of the essence. In some cases this is about walking away from a difficult situation. For others it's about finally coming clean with yourself and others in a way that forces everyone involved to see things for what they are. Don't try to fix what's broken, and whatever you do, stop clinging to worn-out notions that keep you cocooned in illusions that were never real in the first place. Facing the music and moving on is what's up right now.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20

You'd love to stay here forever, but it looks like it's time to "head 'em up and move 'em out." The Lords of Karma are leading you elsewhere. Any need to hem and haw over this for more than a few months will hold you back. If you've got considerations about family, what you've invested, or any regrets about what didn't pan out, try to detach from those feelings long enough to see that certainty is a rare commodity on this planet. Yes, my dear; change is the operative word. Larger forces are behind the need to get to a place where your spiritual growth can really take off.

