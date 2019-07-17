July 17, 2019 Arts & Culture » Horoscopes

Horoscopes (July 17-23) 

By
  • James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

Before you can get out of limbo, there are a few things that need to be cleared up. If you're upset that things aren't going anywhere, remind yourself that this lack of progress means it's time to get real and look at what's in the way. You're smart enough to know that "attitude is everything," but the best intentions and the "happy face" only work when you're dishing them out without placing too many stipulations on what you expect to get in return. For the next few months you're going to be looking at some of the deeper stuff. Only when that gets cleared will you be free to be on your way.



