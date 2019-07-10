Horoscopes (July 10-16) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20



Things are always pretty cut-and-dried with you — until you look under the covers and find that there are a pile of issues that haven't been addressed. Once you stop long enough to look at them, it's easy to rise above it all and keep going. The problems crop up when you are too far out on the tip of your arrow to slow down and deal with the small stuff. You appear to be going along just fine for the moment — but you know as well as I do that the other shoe is bound to drop. You'd do well to stay ahead of the curve and avoid the hassles that arise when we overlook the obvious.