Horoscopes (Jan. 8-14) 

James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: What happens when the dream fizzles out? Where does one turn when what we were counting on doesn't come through? There's nothing wrong with disappointment, but it's lethal to get stuck there. You wound up in this spot because you expected too much, or you got too big for your britches. It's time to get real and stop blaming life, or others, or the past for the shape that you're in. You'll find your way out of this, but it'll take some soul-searching. Thank God you're good at letting things go, because you need to pull yourself up by the bootstraps and move on.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: You've got to be patient. Not everyone is as quick to get the big picture as you are. Whatever's taking too much time has you thinking that it's your job to step in and shake things up. You can't tell anyone anything if they can't hear it. In this situation, things will work better if you go about your business and wait for everyone to wake up by themselves. In the meantime, you've got to clear the decks so that by the time they see the light, the next phase of this operation will fall into place. It's safe to proceed as if everything will succeed. Sooner or later, others will follow your lead.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: This turned out to be such a good thing, you're totally blissed out. Something must have clicked because instead of worrying about where to go from here, you're almost there. After what the last few years have put you through, you've finally figured out that it doesn't matter how much you try to do the right thing; life works better when you let the right thing turn out to be what's true for you. Others may find fault with some of your recent choices. Don't take this to heart. They aren't living your life, and as you well know, what people think has nothing to do with you.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: You guys are up and down. It's tough to make clear-cut predictions for a sign that is getting hit with everything but the kitchen sink. Inside this chaos, a saving grace is about to arrive, along with an opportunity to set yourself free or heal old wounds that have been hanging you up forever. There could even be work opportunities that come hand in hand with a benefit package of one sort or another. The right people appear to be there for you, and all of this hinges on your willingness to show up on time with a smile on your face, and move or change at the drop of a hat.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: You hover between being totally cool with everything and freaking out about the fact that you've never had to deal with anything like this before. You can take comfort in the fact that it doesn't matter how crazy things look; the only thing that matters is how you handle it. Doing the right thing is about to involve realizing that you have to take a completely different approach. It's time to drop the reins. The old tendency to need to stay on top of things and keep everything under control needs to be replaced with a light hand, an open heart, and a willingness to let them be.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: God knows what's supposed to happen next. Nothing floats your boat, and you're having a tough time with the way things are. Treading water, and waiting for something to come along and stir your enthusiasm has you wondering if it's time to make a few waves. Others are questioning your sanity; you might be questioning it, too. There's no quick fix at times like this. Keeping an even keel and waiting on the Will of heaven seems to be where it's at. In the midst of a dead calm, the realm of possibilities is submerged. In a few weeks, whatever's next is sure to surface.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: Making up your mind would be easier if your thoughts weren't so full of what matters to other people. You've spent most of your life trying to get it right. For whatever reason, the effort to find a way to make everything look the way it's supposed to has led you to create a cookie-cutter reality that has nothing to do with you. At long last, you're at a bend in the road where your spirit is begging you to look at who you really are. This could take a while. Before it's over, a lot of things will need to change. If you're willing to embrace the truth, this experience will be a lot easier.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You're on a high run. Everything appears to be going just fine. Why you keep waiting for the other shoe to drop is a good question. It could be that you've gotten it and lost it so many times, the deeper part of you is convinced that this too will fly south. What may or may not pan out depends on whether or not your heart is in this. Your lessons involve learning how to trust. If you're basing your choices on fear and the almighty dollar, good luck. Looking at what's in front of you now? It will work out just fine if you've finally figured out what it means to follow your bliss.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: There's a lot on your plate. It would help if you could stay focused on your work, because the rest of the story looks confusing. Other people and their issues have filtered in to make things harder than they have to be. In your effort to simplify things, you've wound up in a codependent state with forces that are super manipulative. What it costs you to keep this up could wind up restricting your freedom. Take a good long look at what's really going on here. If it's fear that keeps you from breaking these bonds, in the long run being chained to them will cost you more.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: If you think you've got this all figured out, good luck. I know how much you value being 100% certain, but nothing is for sure — not in this dimension. Unpredictable forces are all over the place. Between various nut jobs, the nature of reality, and the fact that you don't know everything, Murphy's Law is at the wheel. Do your best to drop the reins and figure out how to flow with a situation that appears to be volatile. As much as you would love to be able to smooth it all out, the best you can do at times like this is to stay on top of your own issues and not add any more fuel to the fire.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Nobody thought it would go this way. You expected something more or something completely different than what you've got, and it's calling you to wonder if you need to be upset with yourself for being so naive. The need to be responsible is running neck and neck with the need to cut your losses. Keep your senses tuned to the winds of change. Your instincts are screaming at you to wise up. You may be better off going at this independently than you will be if you continue to have to adjust all of your behavior to please someone else or your own sense of correctness.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: As the dust settles, it will be easier to get in touch with where you're at. Up until now, there's been no time or space for self-reflection. Looking around, the people and things that consumed so much of your energy have left for parts unknown. In the middle of this still point, you're realizing that much of who you are has been overly involved with externals. If you feel a little wonky, I wouldn't be surprised. For the first time in a long time, it's your turn to call the shots. Center yourself squarely in your power. Once you're there, your inner vision will shed light on what's next.

