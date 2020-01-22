Horoscopes (Jan. 22-28) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: Recent letdowns have thrown you for a loop. After pouring everything you've got into a situation that hasn't panned out, you're having a tough time reckoning with the way things are. Instead of tearing your hair out, it might work better to remind yourself that everything happens for a reason. Disappointment and disillusionment can be devastating, but growth goes hand in hand with both of them. Get a grip on yourself. It looks to me like you tried too hard or gave way too much to something that didn't work out because you had to erase yourself to hang onto it.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: Too much work has distorted your perspective to the point where you're either burned out or running on automatic and totally inured to the pressures of the treadmill. The light at the end of the tunnel is around the corner. In a few weeks, life will open up long enough for you to stop the madness and simmer down to a more human pace. As you open your eyes to what you could be doing, or to what you're meant to be doing, a whole new phase of expression will be birthed. Get ready for the dawn to break. Your heart is awakening to changes that will blow your mind.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: You've got too much going on to worry about how other people feel about it; the last few weeks have been full of change. It's not just circumstances that are fluctuating; your mind is going all over the place trying to figure out what it might mean to have everything come together like it never has before. This is one of those times when you can only do the one true thing — and that may not have anything to do with doing what looks good to the naked eye. The only way to get a handle on situations like this is to dive a little deeper; connect with yourself. The answers are there.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: So many things have come together in the last few years, you feel pretty good about where things are going. At this point, it won't hurt to remind yourself that you'll stop growing if you get too comfortable on this plateau. Yes, my dear, there is more to life than this. What you've got lined up needs to be pumped up with new ideas and new information. And P.S., it's totally OK to start over. The tendency to huddle around your nest egg and count your shekels will keep you stuck in a rut. Trust me; there's more to life than this. Why stay put when your wildest dreams are out there?

LEO | July 21 – August 20: No one has the right to tell you they know what's best for you. It's crazy to think that you, of all people, would stand for this. I don't care if it's your lover, your boss, your parent, or someone who plays a powerful role in your life at the moment; you're at a point where only you know what it's going to take to pull yourself through this. Inside that thought, the idea that it's OK to change your mind has to be considered. Don't worry too much how others take it or see it. They don't have to live your life, and they don't need to be making judgments about anything you do.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: Sometimes life allows us to remember what it's really all about. In the midst of too many things to do and more than your share of pressure, someone showed up to remind you that love is the operative word. All of a sudden, everything you see is filled with it. Times like this are precious and fleeting, so soak it up and be prepared for everything else you do to be altered by this feeling. Of course, you have to hold steady and remain focused enough to stay grounded in the real world, but that will pose no problem because the love that you feel right now is there to make it all worthwhile.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: Too many things call you to review your motives; why did you get into this? Underneath it all, were you pushing the envelope? Trying too hard? Are you sure that you got involved for all the right reasons? When things don't work, it's a sure sign that something isn't balanced on the inner levels. Instead of trying to manage a situation where the odds were stacked against you from the get-go, maybe it's time to call a halt to it, or to at least rearrange things from a place of total honesty. Nothing works when it's standing on a weak foundation. Tell the truth. It will set you free.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: After a stretch where you weren't sure about anything, life is looking better. If you've taken the time to look at what's gone on, you see that your confusion came from thinking that something else should be going on. Now that you have a more realistic sense of who you are and what's unfolded in the last year, you're ready to come out from behind the door and get rolling in a positive direction. This new leaf is bound to turn up something that's more to your liking. What will surprise you is that it will be easier, and much more fun than anything you've done in a long time.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: You can't monitor what people do. The most you can do is give them plenty of rope and see what they do with it. This goes both ways, by the way. I say this because it looks like someone's control issues are screwing things up, one way or another. If it's you who's trying to lay down the law, what makes you think your rules apply to anyone but you? To those of you who are being expected to go along with anyone's program but your own, it's time to get hip to the idea that you could wind up losing yourself to things that will not serve either one of you in the end.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: You're setting yourself up for something that could totally wreck all the goodness you've created if you don't wise up. Of late, your need to control and/or be right about everything has driven the life out of your relationship with yourself and your relationship with others. Once you figure out that making things work means that everyone involved is allowed to be themselves, you'll be able to use your power to support the situation instead of needing to control everything to death. It's time to drop the reins. Backing off far enough to let everyone have their space would be a good place to start.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: The question of where to go from here is always a good one. You're pretty clear that you're on the right path. Part of you is expecting to receive clear signs that offer you more certainty as to what's next. Nothing in life is certain; we learn as we go. It's naïve to think that you can knock on God's door and expect him to rush down the stairs with all the answers just because you asked. Keep in mind, there is no prescription. Any answers we seek are revealed in the act of living. Right now it's about staying in the moment, remaining grounded, and following your heart.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: Your bright ideas are about to get sidelined by forces that are larger than life. Don't be fooled by what looks like it's about to settle down. Sudden change will require you to think on your feet and keep your natural-born instincts sharper than usual. Possibilities include being uprooted, reversing your direction, or coming to the point where you realize that it might be best to pick up and go, no matter how good things look. At times like this, logic is less of an asset than what's coming up on the internal loudspeaker. Lose your expectations. Toss out your plans. Make way for change.

