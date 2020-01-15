Horoscopes (Jan. 15-21) 

James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: Clinging to a wing and a prayer, you hope for the best while deep down inside you wish you could do something to erase all these doubts. So much has fallen through the cracks. With nothing to go back to, life at square one is forcing you to re-evaluate all of your choices. This type of crisis happens in regularly timed cycles and has a lot to do with needing to remember who we are. This is a Karmic milestone. Sit tight on the bottom line and be as patient as you can with the idea that what lies up on the road ahead depends entirely on your ability to come to terms with yourself.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: You've got your hands full. It looks like you've been holding everything together since Day One. Over time, the sense that it's your job to handle all of this has eclipsed any thought of what you might need to be doing for yourself. In some cases, many of you have no idea what that might be. It looks to me like the time has come for this state of affairs to change. Whatever you've learned from being the rock of Gibraltar has taught you a few things. It's your turn to slowly but surely come out from behind the door and make room for your purpose to flower.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: You've just made it through a huge test. Sometimes life calls us to put everything we've got on the line. In those moments the only thing we can rely on is what's true for us. It takes a lot to go up against all odds. In the act of doing so, you've learned a lot about your own strength and about how important it is to trust your inner voice. As the next few months give way to what's next, your willingness to push the envelope will serve you well. Don't succumb to expectation, or to the idea that what other people think has anything to do with you, or to what you happen to be doing.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: There's this restless vibe going on that keeps you going back and forth from one thing to another. As much as you'd like to stay focused, this up and down energy is just your internal compass getting you to move in a totally new direction. The usual routine has its good points, but there's a higher calling on the loudspeaker, beckoning you to turn on deeper reasons for living. You can go searching for what's missing pretty much anywhere; Mother Nature's arms are wide open. Even if it's just a walk in the woods, the great outdoors is always the perfect remedy for a restless soul.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: You're at a bend in the road. What matters right now is where your priorities lie. It would also help to understand that the old stories no longer apply; you'd do well to kiss them goodbye. Part of you thinks you need to adhere to whatever the status quo dictates. We've all been tricked into believing that there's only one right way to do things. This is not the case. That principle puts our fears in a headlock and leads us to make all kinds of mistakes. Like I said, the old rules won't work for you right now. Lead with your heart, and everything else will fall into place.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: With a pile of issues running at cross-purposes, there are a million reasons to keep sticking to the plan. The deeper part of you is wondering if there's more to life than this. Lots of things are working like a charm. There's nothing to complain about, but something inside keeps waiting for the answer to the question "Where to go from here?" Some days you're OK with having all of this stay right where it is; on other days, you wish you could be anywhere but here. Being a Virgo, I'm in the same boat, waiting for something to pour new life into what I thought would last forever.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: The geographical cure has been working out well for many of you. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, or "beating feet" opens the space for everyone to come to terms with themselves, you've got that covered. In the next few weeks, new people, places, and things will open your eyes to new horizons and give you plenty of reasons to expand your perceptions of what is possible. There's so much more to life than what you've allowed yourself to experience up until now. The changes that are in the wind are huge; those closest to you will need to be ready for anything.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You're beginning to get a grip on issues that have weighed too heavy on your heart. If getting over this hump has been hard, at this point, the crux of the lesson is starting to make sense. The idea that you're unworthy, along with thoughts that have reinforced older patterns of sadness and grief, is giving way to a level of wisdom that makes it easier to see why all of this had to happen. As the light at the end of the tunnel starts to shine, you can now laugh at yourself for selling out to the thought that you missed the boat, or that anything has the power to keep you down.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: You guys are blessed with the ability to always see what's good about everything. Sometimes you wind up turning sow's ears into silk purses, but more often than not your cockeyed optimism brings out the best in people and situations. For the last few years, you've put up with more than your share of B.S. from people who have totally lost their way. At the moment, whatever is going on with that has turned an amazing corner. And what I see is that your ability to love people through their blind spots has turned a really messed-up situation into something wonderful.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: You've been getting whacked by more than one thing. I hate to keep harping on this, but a couple of slow-moving planets have been scraping over your life at a glacial speed. What has been ground into your bones has a lot to do with whatever you've had to completely avoid or ignore until now. When push comes to shove, there's no room to do anything but face facts. What you thought was true — and what really happened — are two different things. As much as it might pain you to look at what it's cost you to sugarcoat the truth, it's time to dredge it up and heal this mess.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Life is as good as it gets. You feel pretty good about yourself and so does everyone else. At the top of your game, with nothing to complain or worry about, it'll be smooth sailing for a while. When everything is copasetic, something inevitably shows up to stir the pot. As you settle into the idea that life is just peachy, remember that as soon as everything reaches perfection it starts to rot. Not only would it be good to have a Plan B in order, you'd be wise to keep an eye on your health, and on anything or anyone who has issues or an agenda that doesn't have your best interests in mind.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: Big changes are always full of intensity; there's no getting around it. You can run away and take the edge off in a million different ways, but at rock bottom, by definition, life gets hard. Many of you are in the thick of it, looking for a way to bypass the truth. Those who care for you keep feeding the idea that a dream vacation and/or a bit of distraction will help you resolve the intensities of the moment. Even though they mean well, the best you can do is face the music and come to terms with the fact that it's time to wake up and realize that nothing will ever be the same.

