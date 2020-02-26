Horoscopes (Feb. 26-March 3) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: You've got enough to keep you busy; the last thing you need is to have to figure out what to do about your love life in the midst of all this. For the time being, just take care of business and let time handle the relationship piece. Diving full on into your goals and work demands will fortify you in ways that make you stronger when your personal life concerns can no longer be ignored. It comes down to priorities. Knowing what's important, even when feelings are boiling over, the wise person never lets the emotional component get the upper hand.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: Waking up is hard to do, but it beats the alternative. As you wipe the dust from your eyes, a lot of things will start to look a little "off." Letting go of who you thought you were will require you to accept radical changes in your relationships. In the same vein, many of you will begin to come to terms with the issues that have made it difficult to connect. As more than you bargained for starts to surface, you'll need space and time to process a few things. Those closest to you could have a problem with this. Be tactful when you tell them you need room to breathe.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: Steady on is the name of the game right now. Keep holding space for what you know is right, and it will all come together. What appears to have more clout, or too much power over you, is an illusion. And whether you know it or not, he who is in the weaker position is always the strongest. Use your private moments to reflect on where you want to go from here — because after this is over, you'll be looking at the future instead of the past. In light of all of this, and as a result of all of the changes you've gone through, it could be time for a complete change of direction.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: It's time for things to open up. After a stretch of clinging to the edge of the cliff by the skin of your teeth, a period of smooth sailing is in the works. There may even be a chance to travel included in all this. But however it plays out, you're looking at a good time. I see openings in the work arena and visions of relationship opportunities that could turn out to be the answer to your prayers. As far as that goes, if you're already involved, whoever you're with could all of a sudden step up to the plate and be there for you. There's new growth on the road ahead, and it's about time!

LEO | July 21 – August 20: Stuffed full of beliefs that have less to do with you than they do with the people and systems that shoved them down your throat, you are just waking up to what it means to live your truth. Within that framework, all of your original response mechanisms are getting shaken and stirred. It could take a while, but by the time spring rolls around, much of who you are will be so revamped that you'll have a whole new story going. Don't let your current sense of insecurity disturb you. As the dust settles on the idea that you didn't come here to play it straight, your future will begin to open up.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: Things are intense. Holding your own at times like this takes more than the usual amount of strength. It'll be a while before you get to take a breather. As one thing after another demands everything you've got, the deeper part of you is ready for it. In some cases, this is just about too much mundane B.S. going on all at once. The rule of thumb is "take one thing at a time." For others, major life milestones are hitting you like a ton of bricks. Remember that all of it has a purpose and treat yourself gently. Draw your strength from within and keep your faith alive.

LIBRA | September 21 – October 20: You have enough wind beneath your wings to do pretty much anything; whatever that might be, this is no time to hold back. Your whole life has prepared you for this. As you think about what it will take to get things to work, respect the need to keep your plans to yourself. I see some need to play it safe in the midst of forces that either seek to undermine you or that manipulate your tendency to co-depend. If money is too important, give it a rest. The money piece could easily trap you into remaining stuck in a situation that will put the kibosh on the chance of a lifetime.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You're in a much different space than you were a year ago. This could be literal; you might be in a totally new location. It could also be that you've let go of relationships and other forms of attachment that were bogging you down. All of this has altered your perspective on who you are. If you're not yet clear about where to go from here, there's a sense of restlessness that's looking for a place to roost. What the future holds doesn't have to be certain. Be willing to watch and wait, and over the next three months, allow the latest clue to the new direction to reveal itself one day at a time.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: You've had a chance to take a few of your bright ideas out for a test-drive. After the fact, it might be time to review your motives for needing to get all of this up and running. We learn as we go, and this time you're wondering if these plans and ideas have anything to do with what you're really here for. In your shoes, I would be prompted to dive a little deeper into myself. The need to be clear, along with the need for a major reality check, are both on the menu. Maybe it's time to go to the mountain and sit at the feet of someone who's older and wiser than you.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: It's hard for you to break the rules or step out of line. Your inner child is torn between what it took to please Daddy and what it took to please Mommy, and pleasing yourself has always gotten lost in the shuffle. At this moment, the importance of knowing what you want can't be underestimated; after all these years, that secret is a total mystery. I'm here to tell you that your personal growth and your spiritual evolution rely heavily upon the eradication of "the need to please." You're just about ready to know what that means — don't be afraid to go for it.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: You have enough to keep you busy for a while. It would be great if you could loosen up and make it fun. Too much internal pressure, too much responsibility, and guilt that piles the weight of the past onto what's already heavy enough isn't working for you. The last thing you need is to let life shut off the light that makes you shine. If this has to do with the burden of expectation, you're in no mood to be controlled by anything. Anyone who tries to tell you what to do needs to know that they'll get more of whatever they want from you if they stop cramping your style.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: Bombshells have dropped. Plowing through the wreckage, you're wondering what made you think anyone was ready for the truth. Overly defensive responses to things that got way out of hand are coming from multiple sources. You had enough on your mind before all this started. Since you're the one who seems to have caused it, the deeper question now is where did it really come from? It seems to me that if everyone can be accountable for the part they played in bringing this on, the blame that's being cast on you will fade away before the Spring Equinox.

