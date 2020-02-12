Horoscopes (Feb. 12-18) 

James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: I have a feeling many of you feel stranded, somewhere between "What the Hell happened?" and "When is this ever going to end?" Internal and external pressures weigh heavily. As you try to make the best of it, you have to call up every ounce of whatever it is that strengthens us in the face of adversity. Is there light at the end of the tunnel? I think so. In a few weeks, the energies that keep you nailed to the cross will loosen their grip. At that point, I suspect that there will be a resolution to your problems, and/or one or more angels will fly in to lighten your load and save the day.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: You've got your hands full, but this is nothing compared to what the last few months have been like. Thank God dealing with things that are bigger than both of us is your strong suit. For the next few weeks, I see a slight reprieve, or a chance to catch your breath and reconfigure a few things. Those closest to you are as much in need of some respite as you are. If you can't escape to the tropics, lock the door, unplug the phone, and get off the radar for a day or so. Renew yourself and get ready to come back and pour yourself into the beginning of the rest of your life.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: Things are in a state of suspension. Halfway between one thing and another, what happens at the still point when all of it turns around? Up until now, you thought that this was as far as you could go. You were even of the mind that things couldn't be better. Little did you know that your purpose is way bigger than this. The next layer of the onion is peeling itself away to reveal truths that will allow you to step forward and start doing your real work. Strap yourself in and be prepared for anything. A whole new framework for outer world achievement is ready to blossom.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: At the moment, all of your efforts amount to "dues" that all of us pay to the piper when we're on the path to success. If you could see what's up on the road ahead, you would be overjoyed. Keep your nose to the grindstone; this is more important than anything right now. I say this because the spirits who watch over you need to know if you're running on truth and love or if you're just putting on a show. The efforts of the last six or seven years are just about to bear fruit. Keep a close eye on your motives and get a grip on what the ego does when success is blowing in the wind.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: You've done enough work on yourself to be aware of your issues. At the intellectual level, you appear to have it all figured out. As time passes and you keep replicating the past, it becomes obvious that the never-ending story has yet to be resolved. This is the point where you either keep skimming the surface or make a conscious choice to dive deeper and get to the heart of the matter. The new prospects that are appearing on the horizon make it seem as if you've conquered your demons. But be careful. This could turn out to be a polished-up version of the same old thing.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: You've done whatever it takes to put things right. At this point, you're wondering what else you can do because the crux of the matter has yet to be resolved. I see all kinds of "stuff" clogging up the machinery, things that make it hard for you to experience any sense of healing or closure. It comes down to this: your blind spots are in the way. You didn't think you had any, but guess what? What we have yet to see about ourselves is always in the way. Be patient with yourself. These things are subject to the Law of Time. Soon enough, your eyes will open and you'll see the light.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: You're on a good roll. Things are interesting, and you're feeling inspired after a long period of "ho-hum." The relationship situation is alive and well; at the very least, it's still breathing and giving you a chance to learn a little more about love. In some cases, that aspect of things is full of third-party interference. As you navigate the ins and outs of being the chosen one (or not), all I can say is enjoy the ride. At the moment, others could be on the fence about this and that. As they come to terms with the truth, use this time to pull yourself together and look at what you want out of this.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: Too much is on the line. As you wrestle with a lot of really deep stuff, the business of keeping up appearances makes it harder to handle what's way more important than putting on a happy face. In your shoes, I would be totally off the radar, taking care of business from the inside out. As far as others go, they could be blissfully unaware of what you're experiencing. As much as you're good at keeping things to yourself, it might be time to let your hair down and talk about it. The one(s) who are there for you need to wake up and realize that it's your turn to receive a little support.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: Even though things are going fine, you're ready for a change. This has to do with the fact that everything has a life span. While you've accomplished a great deal, the deeper part of you is searching for something more. In the course of finding out what that is, you'll see that everything you've done up till now has prepared you for what's next. Moving on to the next level is bound to involve traveling, studying, and learning. Within a year or so, the influx of new people and new ideas will lay the foundation for a new framework for outer world achievement.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: When things get like this, it helps to remember that we're healing and doing our best work at the point where it's harder than ever. No one tells us this. Here in the rough spots, our inner dialogue is full of criticism and questions and doubts. The idea that we're doing something "wrong" or that we "missed the boat" overwhelms any sense that there might be some light in the darkness. I can't tell you how to turn things around; I can only inspire you to keep on trucking. As we're so fond of saying, "It's all good." At times like this, walking that talk is much easier said than done.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: You've heard about what happens "down at the crossroads." We either make a deal with the Devil or we call up our faith and the High Road. You are right there, right now, looking at the gap between the money God and the fears that come up whenever it comes to following what's in your heart. From where I sit, it's quite obvious that there's only one choice here. It's time to let go of status-quo constructs, the limitations that belief and what other people's expectations place on your decisions, and get down to what deep down inside you know you came here to do.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: How does "balls to the wall" sound? Does this phrase match your pictures of reality? Some of you can relate to this, and some will say, "Not me; I'm doing fine." If you're on the hard edge of that question, my advice is simple: ride it out until things let up, and don't do anything drastic. Those of you for whom everything is coming up roses are wondering what all of this goodness is about. Sometimes life gives us a chance to be grateful for the fact that we're human. And if love has something to do with this sense of fulfillment, savor the moment and be glad you're alive.

