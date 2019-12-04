Horoscopes (Dec. 4-10) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: You're on a high run. There are so many pitfalls in this neck of the woods, you'd do well to take a deep breath and keep the humility factor in check. For some reason, everyone wants a piece of you, and people are coming around, promising you the Moon. Things like this are intoxicating. The tendency to over-inflation is easier to monitor when you go back to Square One and remember who you were before all of this took off. Actions speak louder than words, so pay close attention to who's walking their talk, and be damn sure that you're clear enough to keep walking yours.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: Going back and forth between people, places, and things has opened your mind and broadened your perspective. You see that those closest to you are either totally stuck, or ready to embrace newness and change. It seems to be your job to love everyone, in spite of themselves. This has put you in a position of needing to let things be, with the understanding that people have their own lessons and will figure out how to work things out in their own good time. After years of thinking it was your job to "fix" everything, you see that it's God — and not you — who is handling the details.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: The realm of possibility is looking like a whole new universe these days. God knows what happened, but you're full of ideas. Regardless of what prompted the urge to get on the ball, you guys have it made! As far as that goes, the need to stay realistic and humble is essential. Instead of going at it with a lot of fanfare, know that it's your job to keep the joy alive and let God handle the details. If you can follow those instructions and avoid the tendency to get nervous about how all of this goodness needs to unfold, you'll wind up with something that is amazing to behold.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: Well, you've got a choice. On a certain level, you know exactly what it needs to be. The problem is, old stories keep you from stepping into a new pair of shoes. It looks like it's either a sense of obligation, or codependence that keeps you from going for it. In the long run, you'll pay dearly for the need to make sure everyone but you has what they need. As far as other people go? What makes you think it's a good idea to kill them with kindness? Step back and look long and hard at what you're here for. Hopefully you'll come to the conclusion that it's time to grow up and get real.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: The fallout from the last few years has left some of you totally confused. If things are starting to make sense, it's because you just woke up to what you did to screw them up. The need to stop blaming life for what didn't go right has taught you how to be accountable for the truth. What's now in front of your face will bring you deeper into the mystery than you've ever gone before. Looking at how — and why — so much of what goes on in your life keeps you overly entangled with others is about to show you that you can't want for anyone what they don't want for themselves.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: Lots of things have come together in the last week or so. Keep an eye on this trend because it's laying the foundation for some amazing stuff/changes/opportunities. It looks like all of your best efforts and years of dedication are ready to morph into their best and highest expression. As all of this comes together, your personal life is vibrating at the same frequency. The inner and outer worlds are reflecting each other perfectly. This is what they call "the dream come true." Savor it. Honor it. Shower it with love. Times like this are few and far between, and they are what we live for.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: The last few weeks have thrown you for a loop. Your penchant for needing to make everything "OK" has probably flown in the face of things that border on the hard edge of the emotional spectrum. Don't get lost in the drama; it won't help. If anything, you need to figure out how to float above all of this. Playing your cards right will involve waking up to the fact that this is no ordinary thing; you're at a major milestone. On some level, you know there's no going back. If you're still stuck here thinking you need to hang onto anything, do what you can to let it go.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: Yes, my friend; this is a crossroad. Stuff that you thought you had all figured out ages ago is getting rehashed on a much deeper level. Time heals all wounds. The older we get, the easier it is to come to terms with the last thing we want to see. These things demand a hell of a lot of soul searching. Too bad if you choose to ignore it because it won't go away. Too bad no one told us that life is a school and everything is a test; we came here to eat up every ounce of our Karmic debts. Don't shy away from this one. Liberation lies on the other side of your willingness to work it out.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: Being caught in the middle of a story that is hard to believe, for the past year or more, you've been torn between opposing forces and/or interests. Coming out on the other side of this maelstrom, amazingly, you're still in one piece. What happens now will depend on the extent to which others mean what they say. They could be sincere. On the other hand, they could just be feathering their nest, telling you what you want to hear. Whatever kind of line they're pushing is music to your ears. It will take the Wisdom of Solomon to tell the difference between truth and lies.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: You've had to dig deep to get in touch with the heart of the matter. This will mean different things to different people. You guys have a tough time acknowledging the fact that you're human. This is one of those times when you can't ignore that fact and you can no longer keep it to yourself. Those closest to you are on a different bandwidth. If they didn't have so much of their own stuff to contend with, they'd be 100 percent there for this — ready, willing, and able to give you a hand. Don't lose faith in what you've created; like everything else, this is about patience and time.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Be wary of people who put on a happy face and give you the runaround. It looks to me like someone is asking too much. Give them enough rope to hang themselves, and while you're at it, keep your distance. You've got enough of your own issues to deal with without having to handle their problems. You should know by now that other people and their stories expose you to whatever their "stuff" is about. No matter how good people look on paper, everyone is a can of worms. Trust me; in your current situation, the last thing you need is to get tied up in this bozo's nonsense.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: If you thought you were ready for this, you'll soon find out. My sense is that you're being called to put on a bigger pair of shoes. The challenge lies in the fact that you had no idea what it would mean to have everything be up to you. Up until now, it's been OK to enjoy the ride. I don't know for sure how the next few months will unfold, but you don't need to be an astrologer to see that it'll be all work and no play. On some level, you're primed and ready for this. Others are backing you 100 percent, and there's a huge amount of support coming from the spiritual realms.

