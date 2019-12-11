Horoscopes (Dec. 11-17) 

James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: It's always tricky getting involved with other people; we wind up getting sucked in to their chaos. Many of you are just coming out of time-consuming detours that would not have been an issue if you had just said "no." All of this has reminded you that you haven't got time to waste. With irons in the fire and bigger fish to fry, it would help immensely if you could call upon your amazing ability to focus and stay on the ball. News from afar, along with help from unexpected sources, is about to stretch the realm of possibilities. Strap yourself in. Things are about to take off.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: Major turnarounds are on the menu. Some of you may even be recovering from 180-degree turns that occurred about a year ago. Either way, getting your bearings and staying grounded enough to both be here for this and remain true to yourself are all over this story. Nothing can be gained from judging yourself too harshly. Neither can you wallow in regret. With any luck, what seems out of control or too hot to handle will find its way back to center. To ensure that possibility, it's your turn to stay rooted to your own truth instead of letting others shove theirs down your throat.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: You are gifted with an amazing ability to keep things light. At the moment, this gift is helping you to wade through a pile of difficulties. It could be your work. It could be your love life. It could be a purely personal thing, but there's no doubt this is a rough patch. It's OK to try to rise above it all and maintain your sense of humor, but this is one of those times when laughing it off won't do the trick. You'd do well to get real and reckon with the hard stuff on a nuts-and-bolts level. Deal with your feelings. Once you do, you'll be free to get back to looking on the bright side.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: The last thing you expected just showed up with bells on. Up until now, you've vowed you would steer clear of whatever this involves, but now that it's here, it's time to review your decision. It could be a rerun of an old affair. It could be a new one, one that looks like it just might work. It could also have to do with a work situation that requires you to get back in the saddle one more time. Whatever it is, it looks like you'd be nuts to pass it up. The deeper part of you might be afraid to fail, or be hurt again. This is one of those free-will moments. Flip a coin and see what turns up.

LEO | July 21 – Aug. 20: It's your turn to be there for people — at least until they get back on their feet. You'll be free to take off as soon as they stabilize. In the midst of what appears to be a load of obligations, you are continually reminded of what you could be doing if you weren't needed here. Be grateful for what these limitations have shown you. Up until now, you were unsure about your purpose, praying for inspiration. The seeds of things that have come to light in the last few months will mark the beginning of whatever your real work involves. A wellspring of creativity is about to wake up.

VIRGO | Aug. 21 – Sept. 20: The things you feel so strongly about are being put to the test. You're about to find out if you've been fooling yourself, or if, indeed, your crazy ideas hold water. Either way, keep in mind that the truth is the only thing that matters. Whether you've been dead wrong — or right all along — keep in mind that the road to enlightenment is paved with disillusionment. What's going on right now will take time, so keep the light on and be patient. Little by little, you're making headway. As life gives way to the next possibility, your inner guidance is the only thing you can really count on.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: What was dangling in limbo has shifted enough to take things to a whole new level. This involves your love life; it could also relate to things that involve your reason for living and where you're at spiritually. Let's just say everything is glowing in a different — perhaps, higher — kind of light. With the internal piece stronger than ever, the outer story is shaping up into something awesome. Each day, you're reminded that everything comes from within. Stay in touch with that truth; don't lose sight of it. The past and any heartaches that remain will soon give way to new life.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You wonder what's up. Part of you wants to stay on top of things and let your head rule your heart, but the rest of you feels everything so deeply, it's not easy to be objective about any of this. When wer'e torn between one thing and another, we think in terms of "either/or." That, along with the desire to always show up looking like we're cool, keeps us from being able to see what's underneath it all. Right now, your inner child is screaming. This conflict goes back to Day One. Close your eyes and study that piece. Once you see it clearly, getting a grip on things will come naturally.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: The questions you face are all about what happens to us when it comes time to reinvent ourselves. The old way of doing things has a lot to it; whatever you've learned from that can definitely be taken with you. But enough has changed in the last few years for you to adjust half of what it has taught you — because you're no longer the same person, and none of the same rules apply. Stretch your mind and your limits to include all possibilities. This is one of those times when your life depends on your faith and your ability to be strong enough to follow your heart.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: The possibility of the luckiest break you've had in a long time could show up to save the day. The bigger part of you is so up for this, you're jumping out of your skin. Wanting something too much and thinking that your life depends on it is your biggest problem right now. The whole notion of having your happiness depend on anything outside of yourself could easily prevent all of this goodness from taking root. Don't go chasing the dollar or the dream. Keep your shoulder to the wheel and your motives pure. The less you try to sell yourself, the better.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Thoughts of where to take it from here have you wondering how to work it. In some cases, the relationship piece may be missing — or lacking in some way. For others, the need to be more on the ball professionally is huge. Some of you long for a more peaceful state of affairs. No matter how you see yourself or what your ego thinks is missing, you have everything a person could want. Try to grasp that concept because calculated efforts to improve your lot are bound to backfire. Try loving what "is." Let it open the space for what's in your highest good to manifest naturally.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: Some things take longer than we expect them to. I don't need to tell you to be patient with this. Trust me; there's a reason for it. Long, drawn-out endings show us how we really feel about things and give us time to make peace with them. I know how hard it can be to keep your attention where it counts. Many of you wish you were anywhere but here. Remain in the moment. Stay in touch with your inner being. I know that sounds like New Age claptrap, but it works every time. This too shall pass. And as intense as things are, this is a huge blessing in disguise.

