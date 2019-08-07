Horoscopes (Aug. 7-13) 

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

You have high hopes that whatever's going on will prove to be worth the investment. It doesn't matter if it's a situation, a relationship, or a project; you want this to work out. All of us have the tendency to want to hang on, or to preserve and be able to maintain what's in front of us. In your current circumstances, it might be best to detach from the idea that it will be written in stone. I say this because as much as the influences that surround you are loaded with excitement and promise, they appear to be paper thin, or too fleeting, and may not withstand the test of time.