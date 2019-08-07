August 07, 2019 Arts & Culture » Horoscopes

Email
Print
Share

Horoscopes (Aug. 7-13) 

By
click to enlarge JAMES NOELLERT
  • James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

You have high hopes that whatever's going on will prove to be worth the investment. It doesn't matter if it's a situation, a relationship, or a project; you want this to work out. All of us have the tendency to want to hang on, or to preserve and be able to maintain what's in front of us. In your current circumstances, it might be best to detach from the idea that it will be written in stone. I say this because as much as the influences that surround you are loaded with excitement and promise, they appear to be paper thin, or too fleeting, and may not withstand the test of time.



Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Jump to comments

Tags:

Latest in Horoscopes

More Horoscopes »

More by Cal Garrison

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All-American Rejects, Third Eye Blind, and Theory of a Deadman top Arts, Beats & Eats lineup Read More

  2. Horoscopes (July 31-Aug. 6) Read More

  3. 'Evil Dead: The Musical' returns to Detroit this fall Read More

  4. Detroit native Jemele Hill to release memoir Read More

  5. Detroit Improv Festival celebrates 9 years of play with Paul F. Tompkins Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...