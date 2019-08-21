Horoscopes (Aug. 21-27) 

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

You have a couple of weeks to figure out what you want to do next. If things are in a holding pattern, it's because it takes time and a totally different perspective to get onto a new track. In your shoes, what I would do is turn off the impatient switch and let the needle on your internal compass find its way to "True North." For the time being, keep it simple and don't let yourself get too worked up about the fact that you feel clueless. If the clarity factor is obscured, so what? Soon enough the windshield between you and your plans for the future will be clear as a bell.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20

Funny how people and things keep coming and going. You are having a hard time adjusting to what looks like a series of changes that kicked in a little over six months ago. I don't know what it's ringing up for you, and I can't advise you about things that defy analysis. In the short run, you're going to have all you can do to keep up with yourself. In the long run, if you can bring yourself back to center long enough to reclaim the meaning in your life, you will be rewarded with a sense of fulfillment that you've never felt before. Stay true to yourself, and true to your course.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20

Wow! One way or another, whether it be in your love life, or relative to the temperature in your everyday affairs, all I can say is, "holy moly!" How you handle yourself in the next few weeks depends entirely on how others decide to play their hand. If I offer my advice on any of this, it will make it harder for you to stay cool and remain in the moment. Those of you who are hip enough to be Zen about it are better off than those of you who are too asleep to see that things are boiling over. Learn how to evaporate. Whatever that means, it's the best approach at a time like this.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20

With everything balanced and well-ordered, you are sitting on top of the world. These moments of clarity give you the sense that you have it made. At the moment, that's how it looks, but don't fall asleep or rest on your laurels because "as soon as everything reaches perfection, it starts to rot." The minute life starts spinning like a top, it's best to be on your toes. With that thought, the next question might be "Where can we take this?" or "Where do we go from here?" You'd do well to get a beam on the next step, and to keep the words "To everything there is a season" in mind.

LEO: July 21 – August 20

The signs keep telling you to drop this. If it's time for letting go, you're going to have a tough time breaking the news to people. It's hard to say how the situation looks from your perspective. So many of you are living in denial, doing whatever it takes to make sure you keep nursing the status quo. There's nothing wrong with believing that you can keep on keeping on. When you reach the point where you realize you're getting nowhere, you have to sit down and ask yourself why you're so afraid to give it up and why you're so stuck on the idea that your life depends on it.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20

Lots of things are converging. You will be in the middle of it for a while. Others are bound to have something to say about what you ought to be doing. As much as they mean well, their advice may not apply to you. Keep it on file and let time give you a chance to weigh it against your own opinion. Be prepared for more than one blast from the past to show up. Some will be more than you bargained for. If they put you on the spot, or want more from you than you're able to give, be patient. In between the takers, you are bound to find one or two who are there for you.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20

Your world is in a tailspin. While you're good at handling absolutely everything, stuff that's over the top, or too out of bounds, is not the easiest place for you to be. After years of too much needing to prove yourself, you're at a turnstile. On top of all of that, the writing on the wall is illegible. You're going to have to amp up the willingness to go commando, or just get out of the box and go further out on a limb than you've ever gone before. Stay centered enough to review the reality of your situation and find ways to creatively change what looks like it needs a facelift.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20

You've got a line on something that will work out better if you can ease up on the idea that you know everything! Not that there's anything wrong with your approach, but you're too heavy-handed when it comes to wanting this more than anything and doing whatever you can to make sure it falls into place. Others have their own ideas. At a time when the aspects call you to walk softly, the big stick won't work. Knowing enough to leave well enough alone, and being smart enough to see that others have a right to the way they see it, will make things so much easier.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20

The world is your oyster. If this is hard to believe, it's because no one told you that it's safe to be — and do, and have — anything you want. Your past doesn't need to reflect on your future. At the moment, things are either coming together in a big way, or you're hoping and praying that they will. The idea that everything is at stake makes you wonder if you're big, or clear, or pure enough to hold space for it all. No one can do this but you, so what's it going to be? When it's all or nothing, there is only one choice; don't diminish yourself by thinking that you can't handle this.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20

Why does it seem like everything is coming to a head? This could be a good thing if it means that things are coming to fruition. The idea that all of your best efforts are about to be realized, is blowing your mind. If that is the case, all you have to do is keep applying yourself to the tasks at hand, hold steady, and remain in the flow. For others? Who knows? Not to be a downer, but if you're making excuses, whining about the past, expecting too much from life and other people, or refusing to look at the part that you played in creating this scenario, you're totally stuck.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20

You have so many irons in the fire, and more than a few challenges to meet. God knows how you're going to get through this, but life never gives us more than we can handle. In and around these preoccupations, others keep expecting you to be there for them. Somehow, it's always at times like this that people pull on your apron strings. The extent to which you need to make room for them is up to you. You're only human, after all. It might be time to "just say NO" and inform them that you could use some time out, a little more help, and/or more respect and consideration.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20

Everything seems to be under control. There is the sense that you are on top of things — for the time being, at least. The next move is still up in the air, as you debate the sense it makes to either fish or cut bait. What lies up on the road ahead could go either way. It will help you to consider the extent to which you feel ready to handle even more responsibility than you have at the moment, and do whatever it takes to make things easier on yourself. You're riding a double-edged sword. Within all of this, keep the love alive and your heart focused on whatever the lesson is.

