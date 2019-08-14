August 14, 2019 Arts & Culture » Horoscopes

Email
Print
Share

Horoscopes (Aug. 14-20) 

By
JAMES NOELLERT
  • James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

Well, you have a lot going on. Caught between the past and the future, you're letting go of one thing and moving on to whatever's next. As you try to figure out where things are going, certainty is hard to come by. In your quieter moments, there are doubts that prompt you to think that maybe it's best to stick with the plan. Many of you try to dull the intensity of the moment by putting yourself to sleep with one thing or another. This is no time to go into a coma. Wake up to the fact that your life is on the line. Grab yourself by the cojones and be brave enough to start anew.



Full text

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Horoscopes

More Horoscopes »

More by Cal Garrison

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Aug. 7-13) Read More

  2. In apology to Yoopers, Mountain Dew releases U.P.-themed bottle Read More

  3. You can apply to speak at TEDxDetroit this fall at the Masonic Temple Read More

  4. New tattoo parlor opens in historic Milford home Read More

  5. Detroit clothing shop SMPLFD is moving from Eastern Market Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...