Horoscopes (Aug. 14-20) 

James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20

Well, you have a lot going on. Caught between the past and the future, you're letting go of one thing and moving on to whatever's next. As you try to figure out where things are going, certainty is hard to come by. In your quieter moments, there are doubts that prompt you to think that maybe it's best to stick with the plan. Many of you try to dull the intensity of the moment by putting yourself to sleep with one thing or another. This is no time to go into a coma. Wake up to the fact that your life is on the line. Grab yourself by the cojones and be brave enough to start anew.