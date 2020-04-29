Horoscopes (April 29-May 5) 

James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: At a certain point, you're going to say, "Enough of this." How long will it take? I can't tell you, but you know as well as I do that you don't want to get stuck here. For the next few weeks, instead of talking about it, it would be good if you could start moving in a new direction. You've gotten too comfortable; there's no external pressure, and no one to give you a kick in the butt. It's hard to say this, but your fire's gone out. For someone who feels better about everything when there's a new frontier to cover, it's time to pick yourself up and figure out what it will take to get going.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: Sometimes things are too tangled up to see clearly. With too much running at cross purposes and not enough time away from the treadmill to make sense of it all, you've got more than your share of confusion. Part of you wonders, "Why me?" In the same breath, you shove that question under the rug because the deeper part of you wants to be on top of it. This is one of those times when part of the cure involves accepting the fact that you're at a total loss. Reaching out for help is never a bad idea, but when things get like this, it's an inside job, and the answers lie within.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: No matter what you do, it seems like people just don't get it. The lines of communication are down, and whoever's on the other end is on a completely different bandwidth. Getting through to them isn't in the cards at the moment. Agreeing to disagree and figuring out how to co-exist with close others who can't meet you in the middle brings up so many questions. Is it possible to remain close to people whose world view is diametrically opposed to yours? Situations like this call for a good sense of humor and the ability to focus on what you do have in common.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: One step forward, two steps back is what it feels like. If you're impatient, keep in mind that nothing goes in a straight line. These delays give you a chance to fine tune whatever's getting a move on. In some cases, money's a bit of a problem, but you've been here before and you know what to do. Part of what's being tested right now is whether you're willing to pour your heart and soul into things even when the financial rewards are slim. Slight setbacks with others have to do with not seeing eye-to-eye. Getting around that issue is no big deal; don't make it into one.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: From what I can see, your current situation is one of those Karmic tests in which you get to find out what's real and what isn't. If this feels like a dream come true, before too long, changes in the way people behave will start to ring up the need to see things for what they are instead of seeing what you want to see. As you wipe the dew off your rose-colored glasses, you'll become aware of the fact that others are only OK with you and your stuff as long as you adhere to certain guidelines. The minute you start being true to yourself, their tune could change in a heartbeat.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: The feeling that you're stranded between the past and whatever the future holds is huge. Your deepest fear could be that you'll remain in this state forever. This could be what happens right before the butterfly emerges from the cocoon, but who knows? What if this is it? What if it stays this way till hell freezes over? At times like this, keeping it simple is where it's at. Tell the Nazi in your head to pipe down, and keep worry and fear at bay. The Zen Masters have a lot to teach us when life gets like this: chop wood, carry water, and patiently wait on the will of heaven.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: Learning how to let go of what you think matters more than anything is a trick that few of us are able to master until we're old enough to know how to get around it. You're in a situation that looks like you'd be better off giving it up. The idea that you need anything this badly is a sure sign that you don't. It's hard to believe that in the act of releasing our attachments we begin to connect with what's real. If this is meant to endure, it will continue. No attempt to force things to go your way will go as far as the ability to give it all up to whatever's in everyone's highest good.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: The call to get involved with people and things that appear to be right up your alley could be a mistake. I understand why you might want to do this, but sometimes "safety in numbers" and "two heads are better than one" doesn't apply. Past experiences should be enough to remind you that you're better off relying on yourself at times like this. Think it over carefully. And while you're at it, look at side issues that involve the need to bring projects that you've already started up to speed. Multiplying your options won't bring the desired result. Get yourself back to center.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: Stop barking up the wrong tree. You keep shooting for something that you believe matters more than anything. It's time to back off and look at what it gets you. This is surfacing in your work and in your relationships. In your case, it's really important to steer clear of people and situations in which your energy gets overridden by lesser beings. At a crossroads, what I see is that it's time to get off the treadmill and actualize your truer gifts. Don't get stuck on "Showcase #1." Let's hope you know better because what's behind the curtain holds the key to a whole new ballgame.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: Amen, hail Mary, and thank God — you're free at last! New directions? Yours have not arrived yet, but the latest clue to whatever that's about is waiting under the light of the next full moon. Keep your eyes open and your attention centered on the present. This is no time to be dwelling on the past or obsessing about the future. Your sense of safety and security is in your hands, and it is in this moment that you are birthing whatever the future holds. Getting on the ball plays a part in this. Yes, work is where it's at, but joy is the operative word. Make sure you include it in your efforts.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: The balls-to-the-wall syndrome could be playing out on a lot of different levels for you guys. Some of you are working your ass off; others are being pressured by less physical forces. The image of being boxed in by demands is being softened by aspects that make it easier for you to take them on. As the month unfolds, you need to focus on staying centered. There's so much that could take you off course or challenge your sense of confidence that you've got to find an anchor — or the switch to the internal mechanism that reinforces the sense that you can do it all.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20: The stuff you're wading through now is what's left of things that never got settled. Between the remnants of whatever got glossed over and problems with knowing who to trust, you're learning some hard lessons in what happens when we stop paying attention. Your situation could use heavier doses of truth and a little more soul-searching on the part of those who keep telling you one thing and doing something else. You've got a huge story on your hands. Waking up to the reality of what it's all about is bound to get even more intense before it makes you stronger.

