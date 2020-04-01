Horoscopes (April 1-7) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: You're holding steady under a raft of considerations that keep you awake at night. On the one hand, you're pretty strong, but when you look at what's right in front of your nose, it's a good thing that part of your being knows enough to soft-pedal the truth when it's too much to take. On some level, it's time to get your act together and focus on what taking care of yourself really means. You pride yourself on being self-sufficient; to what extent is this true? What I see is that you would be a hell of a lot happier if you could figure out what it will take to handle things on your own.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: You have all the patience in the world. Most of the time it stands you in good stead, but right now you've had it up to here with a person or a situation that's making you nuts. If it's a person, you have no choice but to love them through their madness and let them figure it out for themselves. If it's a situation, you can change it anytime you want. Don't be afraid to cut the cord and go your own way. Any attachment you have to things that aren't working for you anymore needs to be examined in light of the fact that it's either bringing you down or holding you back.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: I keep thinking of that song from The Wizard of Oz: "You're out of the woods, you're out of the dark, you're out of the night ..." From what I can see, it's been a long haul. Part of you is still reeling from what it feels like to be wielding a double-edged sword, always waiting for the other shoe to drop. As the next few weeks unfold, everything will come full circle, and whatever this has cost you will finally be worth it. What's next will probably include more time for yourself and more time for the ones you love, along with enlightening opportunities and new projects.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: The last few weeks have pumped a lot of wind in your sails. You're flying higher than ever. As life opens up and leads you forward, a whole new set of variables will present you with situations that cause you to rethink everything. When one thing changes, everything changes; keep that in mind. Feeling better than ever will continue for a while. Sooner or later, the "pink cloud" will disperse and give way to considerations that attend any growth process. Make hay while the sun shines, but keep your umbrella handy because your real growth will begin when it starts to rain.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: You're up in the air, wondering which way things will go. Getting squared away has tested all of your reserves. At an impasse, it's always hard to take action, one way or another. There's more to this than you can see, so give it time to work its way to the surface and do whatever it takes to reclaim yourself. The truth about what's happening will reveal itself soon. Even though resistance is natural in situations like this, keep a close eye on what it does to you. Lose your strategies and let your control issues surrender to the part of you that came here for this lesson.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: How to proceed is the issue. If you thought having all your ducks in a row would get this to fly, you have another thing coming. Neatly arranging one's future interferes with any input from the universe, which in turn, buttons up the realm of possibilities. Yes, my dear, it's time to color outside the lines and wing it for a change. What happens from here on out will work best if you figure out how to birth what's next from your guts. As this happens, clearing the decks will call you to reckon with mountains of grief and a willingness to release the unspoken sorrows of the past.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: You've got a bunch of "stuff" coming up for review. The rest of your life hinges on the choices you're making right now. If you're in a relationship, it's time to lighten up enough to talk about what you really want your lives to look like; it can be whatever you want it to be. If you're single, the same holds true. Your openness to change is all important, and so is the desire to live a real kind of life. Your blinds spots are the only thing that stands between you and fulfillment. The old stories and the developmental issues keep ringing in your ears. Don't let the past stand in your way.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: God knows how long this will take. You could speed things up, but it would be better if you let everything run its course. There could be many reasons why you're being called to wait it out, so the question is what will you do in the meantime? You need to understand that this is a golden opportunity to wrap up — or clean up — what high levels of interference have brought to a head. You know better than anyone what I'm getting at. Between the people that still have a problem with you and your up-and-down financial affairs, you've got plenty to distract you until all of this gets resolved.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: Grace under pressure is where it's at right now. You are an expert when it comes to dispensing unconditional love. In your current situation, there are needs to be 100% there for someone or something. This has got you wondering why you put yourself through it. Many of you are in a state of suspended animation, waiting for things to rise or fall, with no clue how they will unfold. What can I say? All of us are here to bear witness to our circumstances and accept "what is." Yes, this moment is huge. There are no words, and any prescription you find must be written from within.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: Getting down to the heart of the matter is the best — and perhaps the only — way to rectify what until now has been shoved under the rug. If you've finally figured this out, you're a lot better off than those of you who have chosen to look the other way. Waking up to the things that matter, or to the issues that are at stake, will allow you to eliminate every ounce of fear. This, in turn, will open the way to another reason for living. If you're still struggling with the fact that you don't want to see what you don't want to see, life will probably shake you up a few more times until you get it.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: You've always been operating outside the lines. At this point in time, it looks like you're ready to find the gift in what marching to the beat of a different drum yields at the end of the day. Hard pressed to know if showing your true colors will get you into trouble or add meaning to your life, do your best to keep your ego in check. What lies up on the road ahead is a test. It's one of those free will moments where what you choose to do matters more than usual. Keep things simple, stay humble, but remain strong enough to recognize yourself and let whatever the gift is come to light.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: I'm here to tell you that it's safe to get on with the show. This could include letting go, starting all over again, and/or taking the bull by the horns and going for it. Don't let fear and money considerations stand in the way. If there appear to be blocks, know that they are there to test your ability to trust the guidance that you are receiving from within. Joy is the operative word these days. The sense that you need any further proof before you let go and let God is insane. It's definitely time to 86 every ounce of negativity and make room for your truer visions to take off.

