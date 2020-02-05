Horoscopes (Feb. 5-11) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: You've gotten around your share of intensity. If you've come out of it with your soul intact, you're better off than your cohorts who may have fallen prey to the impulse to go down with the ship. With the weight of tests that would overwhelm an elephant off of your chest, something else is coming into play. Now you understand why so many things have stood between you and whatever the dream involves. Lots of people and situations have fallen by the wayside. At the moment, even if you're a little lost, the road ahead is open — and slowly, but surely, you'll find your way.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: Things have been up in the air for a while. Your sense of self has been undergoing an overhaul that was meant to totally rearrange the scenery. As someone who needs to remain connected to your inner truth, you've been hard-pressed to know what that means from one day to the next. Don't be dismayed by this. With what's shining down on you at the moment, all of this is as it should be. Within a few months, the upshot of an extended period of turmoil will open the space for something incredible to emerge and shed new light on your purpose for living.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: You just pulled off a major coup. With the odds stacked against you, the fact that things turned out in your favor is miraculous. It could be mega doses of good luck, but whatever the reason, the ones who thought you'd never be able to pull this off are dumbfounded. Now that you're here, you're beginning to realize that these changes are going to spill over and make a huge difference in your life and in the lives of others. So much for your detractors. They'll have to eat their own sour grapes. You're on a good roll, and there's nowhere to go from here but up!

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: Be prepared for anything. Don't be surprised if your best-laid plans give way to what can't be controlled. In the long run, an interruption or two will turn out to be a blessing, so don't flip out when your perfect pictures get rearranged by whatever needs to happen. If this does not apply, then there are bound to be kinks in the master plan that make life more interesting. Keep yourself focused on what you need to do for yourself. Don't get too wrapped up in pleasing others and making their lives perfect because if you aren't happy about what's going on, nothing will fly.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: Being there for people who have lost their way or who are overwhelmed by choices that they never expected to have to make is part of the deal right now. You've got your own issues to juggle, so it comes down to being stronger than the forces that assail both of you. If you can keep up the good work for a little while longer, whoever needs your help will right themselves, and you will have strengthened yourself in the process. With more energy and clout to apply to your own growth and your own concerns, all of your activities will bear fruit and multiply a hundredfold.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: All kinds of new stuff is coming up for you. How it goes depends on you. The need to take care of your physical issues has to be part of this because everything is connected. Changes that have been a long time coming require every aspect of your reality to come up for review. How things look will see many of you toeing the line and pouring yourself into your work in a healthy way. Others are struggling with conditions that disallow any freedom of movement on multiple levels. There's no trick to making things better or worse. Like I said, how things go depends on you.

LIBRA | Sept.r 21 – Oct. 20: Life is looking pretty good! People and things are coming together. In some cases, you're back in the saddle with situations that you thought were over and done with. For the next few weeks, keep an eye on how all of this plays out. What looks good on paper could easily turn out to be more than you bargained for. It would be stupid to say no to it at this point. When things return to us with a fresh attitude and/or the promise of a whole new plan, it's OK to give it the benefit of the doubt. Be wise enough to turn up the volume on your discernment switch. Time will tell.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You've been taking care of more than your share of things. If it's starting to get to you, it would be no surprise. Your co-dependent streak is over the top. You might wonder, "If I don't handle all of this, who'll take care of it?" Many of you remain stuck here out of feelings of guilt, or because you worry about what people will say if you follow your bliss for a change. Losing the need to babysit will release you to follow your true path. It's not selfish to finally do what you came here to do. Trust me — whatever you feel so obligated to handle can be handled by someone else.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: You are burning with a desire to do great things. While there's nothing wrong with wanting to make an impact, we do more to change the world when we're able to find fulfillment in the way things are. The need for significance makes it hard to be in the here and now. When we're 100% connected to ourselves with every breath, we're doing God's work; it's that simple. Before you go nuts trying to make a huge dent in the universe, slow down and get real about the fact that you do more for the world when your heart understands that it all comes down to just being who you are.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: When everything that keeps you stuck reaches critical mass, it's time to make whatever changes need to be made. Some of you are already turning things around. Others aren't there yet. You're trying real hard to make sense of a situation that has had you by the shorthairs for a long, long time, but the thought of what it will take to change things overwhelms you. That's OK. Everything begins with the power of thought. It might not be time yet, but trust me — there's a transformation ahead, and soon enough you'll pull out all the stops and set yourself free.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: No one needs to tell you what's going on. If they would just shut up, life would be so much easier. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but they aren't in charge and they have no idea what's actually happening here. The next few months will involve sorting out issues that are tangled up in a lot of bureaucratic red tape, or that have threatened to undermine your reputation. Before you go over the top trying to control the direction things take, give everyone involved enough room to show you who they are, and enough rope to hang themselves, and let the truth sort out the details.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: With multiple issues thoroughly digested and under your belt, it's your turn to just sail away and get down to the business of what really matters. This is one of those times when you'll have a month or two with nothing serious in the way. If you're already in touch with where the best part of you needs to remain focused, staying on the ball will be more rewarding than what you've had to contend with of late. If you're in the dark as to what needs to happen next, haul back long enough to see that the signs are everywhere and keep your attention on what's right under your nose.

Get our horoscopes sent straight from the cosmos to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.