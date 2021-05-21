May 21, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
As someone in my 20s, I want to accomplish so much, both personally and professionally. By day, I’m a dental assistant. At night, I’m a full-time student studying for my master’s degree. I also have a social life, too — or at least I try to.
The problem is that by the time 6PM rolls around, my brain is foggy and I can’t concentrate. Even during the day, I feel tired mentally. I don't drink coffee or Red Bulls, nor do I take Adderall. I needed something that would give me better mental performance without making me crash.
That’s when I found out about nootropics and Alpha Brain.
Do you want enhanced focus, deep concentration, and improved memory without the jitters and crashes that caffeine involves? Below is an honest Alpha Brain review, including how it works, pros and cons, and alternatives. Let’s get started!
You may be wondering what nootropics are — I certainly hadn’t heard of them before I was introduced to them. In a nutshell, nootropics are natural or synthetic substances that can boost brain performance in healthy people. These enhancers have been used for thousands of years in both Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic healing.
Nootropics is a Greek word that means “mind-turning,” and is pronounced [NEW-TROH-PICK]. Sometimes called cognition enhancers or memory enhancing substances, nootropics have gained popularity in today’s highly competitive society. Recently, the market for mental performance products has exploded. In fact, the market was valued at $2.21 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $6.01 billion by the year 2027.
RELATED: 5 Best Nootropics “Smart Drugs” Available Online 2021
There are natural nootropics and there are synthetic “smart” drugs. Natural nootropics include all-natural ingredients like herbs and plant extracts that have been evaluated for their ability to enhance cognition. Synthetic ones are agents that can have a strong effect on mental functions. They often require a prescription and are used under medical supervision.
Nootropics are used by people who want an edge when it comes to memory, focus, creativity, intelligence, and motivation. They are used by adults of all ages, in all professions. Whether you choose synthetic or natural nootropics really depends on your goals. Ideally, the nootropic should be natural and non-habit forming.
First, we really need to understand how the brain works in order to understand how nootropics work. In a nutshell, it involves neurotransmitters and their receptors in the brain’s prefrontal cortex. The prefrontal cortex is the part of the brain that is responsible for most executive functions.
To do pretty much anything, our brains require a neurotransmitter release; more specifically, they need a specific electric potential to incite the activation of a nerve impulse.The neurotransmitters need to be picked up by the receptors for anything to happen. The increased amount of neurotransmitters then attach to the receptors and incite action.
Yes, it sort of sounds complicated. Really, all you need to know is that nootropics give us a brain power that allows us to go, go, go faster and harder. Speaking of which, these products aren’t only beneficial for cognitive tasks. They’re also great for exercise. They reduce fatigue and lowers any increase in cortisol. This means that you work out longer and stronger, with the goal of getting leaner muscles. Sounds good to me!
Curious about what nootropics might do for you? Read on to find out my review of Alpha Brain.
Alpha Brain is made by Onnit, a supplement company founded by Aubrey Marcus. Onnit sells everything from fitness supplements and nootropics to general health and wellness products. The ultimate way to get “in the zone,” Alpha Brain supports memory, focus, and cognitive processing speed.
If you want your brain to work better, you need to concentrate on two things: getting it to make more alpha waves, and supporting the production of neurotransmitters. Alpha Brain was made with both of these goals in mind. With a trademarked blend of earth-grown nutrients like Bacopa, Cat's Claw, Oat Straw, and Huperzia Serrata, Alpha Brain helps build an environment in which the brain can operate on all cylinders, promoting lasting mental clarity.
Click here to get the lowest price >
Designed to help reduce brain fog and boost focus, Alpha Brain has been a market leader in the nootropics for over a decade. I actually first heard of nootropics on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, where he raved about the product. After a little research, I learned that Alpha Brain had the ability to help you think clearly under stress, remember names and places, and focus on difficult tasks.
Click here to get the lowest price >
Perhaps the best part about Alpha Brain is the fact that it helps you burn more calories when working out, and react more quickly. If you’re a gym buff or anyone who wants to get in better shape, Alpha Brain seemed like a wonderful product to try.
One of the things I was concerned about was the possibility of crashing. With my busy schedule that’s sometimes full of 15-hour days, there’s no way I can crash!
I read that taking Alpha Brain was like realizing another gear for your brain. And it’s true — it really does help you realize your limitless potential. I took it for a few days, and I didn’t expect any major improvement in my concentration levels. This was good because it takes at least a few days to see any enhancements. I noticed an improvement about one week after taking Alpha Brain on a regular basis.
I felt so much less tired during the day, and I didn’t feel like I needed a nap in the afternoon. Plus, I did not get that dreaded crash! I took the recommended dosage of 2 capsules. I learned (the hard way) that Alpha Brain tablets are best taken alongside a light-weight meal. Taking them on an empty stomach made me feel a little queasy. Sometimes, I open the capsule and mix the contents into a protein shake. Either way works.
Personally, I didn’t experience any negative effects. However, if you begin to notice any negative effects, stop taking Alpha Brain. This product is a little more expensive than other mind supplements, but all in all, it’s worth the price.
Click here to get the lowest price >
If Alpha Brain doesn’t work for you, or you just want to try something different, here are three alpha brain alternatives:
Bright Brain nootropics are award-winning products designed for those who want a mental edge. Specifically, their Absolute Focus promotes focus, learning, energy, cognitive enhancement, overall energy, logical reasoning, memory recall, problem solving and mental performance. This product is frequently referred to as the "smart pill" or "limitless pill" due to its incredible results and industry-leading performance.
Neurofuel is ideal for enhanced focus, deep concentration, and improved memory. The premium natural ingredients work as fuel for your neurotransmitters, supporting greater signaling between brain cells. You can feel it working after just 30 minutes of your first dose!
Neurofuel increases focus and potentiates long-term memory but doesn't rely on neurotransmitter manipulation to elicit this benefit. However, because the product is not a stimulant and it doesn’t directly impact our neurotransmitters, the result is very subtle and long-lasting.
Ageless Brain by Organixx is a powerful brain health supplement that energizes your brain at the cellular level. It boasts 8 superstar nutrients that are direct from the Amazon rainforest. Ageless Brain gently supercharges your memory, fights off brain fog, keeps you sharp, improves your clarity, helps you feel better overall, and reduces feelings of stress and anxiety in your day-to-day life.
There are many brain-enhancing products out on the market today. Alpha Brain by Onnit is just one of the many ones to try, and I highly recommend it. Just remember to take them with a light meal, and don’t expect immediate results. Be patient, and you’ll get the brain power you’re looking for.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.