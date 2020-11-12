See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

November 11, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Historic vote to federally decriminalize marijuana to come in December 

By
click to enlarge MIKELEDRAY / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • mikeledray / Shutterstock

The U.S. House of Representatives’ long-awaited vote to federally decriminalize marijuana is expected to come in December.

Lawmakers were originally expected to vote on the the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in September. The historic vote would be the biggest move for marijuana legalization ever taken by Congress.



The legislation would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, expunge some criminal records, allow for more testing and research of the substance, and create funding for people and communities impacted by the War on Drugs. However, moderate Democrats decided to postpone the vote to focus instead on COVID-19 relief.

In a Nov. 9 letter, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said the House will look at the legislation sometime in December during President Donald Trump's lame-duck session.

"The House will vote on the MORE Act to decriminalize cannabis and expunge convictions for non-violent cannabis offenses that have prevented many Americans from getting jobs, applying for credit and loans, and accessing opportunities that make it possible to get ahead in our economy," Hoyer said in the letter.

The MORE Act was sponsored by Senator and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. President-elect Joe Biden has indicated that he supports cannabis decriminalization but has come short of calling for it to be legalized.

Following Tuesday's election, 15 states and the District of Columbia have now legalized the recreational use of marijuana, and another 16 have decriminalized it. The majority of voters support legalization.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Re-elected Oakland County Sheriff known for being tough on pot says he'll follow the law now that it's legal Read More

  2. Hamtramck has a new recreational marijuana dispensary, Pleasantrees Read More

  3. Michigan marijuana dispensary is giving away 500 turkeys for Thanksgiving, calls on others to do the same Read More

  4. Michigan marijuana dispensaries saw an uptick in weed sales around the election Read More

  5. House of Dank opened its sixth location in Southwest Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 11, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit