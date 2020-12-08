See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

December 08, 2020

High Times to start selling cannabis products in Michigan 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF HIGH TIMES
  • Courtesy of High Times

Long known as a marijuana magazine, High Times, one of the biggest names in cannabis culture, has entered the retail marijuana market — and it plans to bring its own line of products to Michigan in 2021.

Under a deal with Red White & Bloom, High Times plans to open its own branded marijuana dispensaries, where it will sell THC products, including flower, vapes, gummies, and pre-rolls.



The products will come in two lines — a top-shelf "red" label and a black label. In all, the company plans to launch a line of 30 products.

"There is no cannabis brand in the world like High Times,”" RWB chairman and CEO Brad Rogers said in a statement. "As the most well known brand in the community, High Times helped light the way before many of us had even thought about the space. We are on the cusp of a new beginning for both our brands."

The company expects to see shipments in early 2021.

High Times was founded as a monthly marijuana magazine in 1974. In 2017 a group of investors, including Bob Marley’s son, Damian, acquired a controlling stake that valued the magazine at $70 million and established a new parent company called Hightimes Holding Co.

Over the past decade, the company has brought its annual Cannabis Cup events to Michigan, including editions in Detroit and Clio.

