September 09, 2019 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

'High Times' is returning to Detroit with another cannabis event next month 

By
click to enlarge CHRISTOPHER EMRICH
  • Christopher Emrich

After a successful Cannabis Cup last month, Detroit is already preparing for another — an event High Times says will have a “bigger lineup, more booths, and oh yeah, LEGAL CANNABIS.”
Related What we saw at Detroit's first High Times Cannabis Cup since Michigan voted to legalize weed
What we saw at Detroit's first High Times Cannabis Cup since Michigan voted to legalize weed
By Christopher Emrich
One Hitters
According to cannabiscup.com, The Detroit Cannabis Bazaar will be held on Oct. 12-13 at the Russell Industrial Center, the same location as the previous Detroit Cannabis Cup.

The event will feature a competition with various categories as well as musical guests and special appearances to be announced later. Metro Times reached out to High Times for comment but they could not immediately be reached.
Related Here are the winners of the 2019 High Times Detroit Cannabis Cup
Here are the winners of the 2019 High Times Detroit Cannabis Cup
By Lee DeVito
One Hitters
The event will allow guests to have 2.5 ounces of cannabis on them, the same amount Michigan residents are allowed to have in their possession. Since Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana use last year, medical marijuana cards are no longer needed to enter High Times' events.



Information about the event and where to buy tickets can be found here.

High Times also held a Cannabis Cup in Michigan in June at Clio's Auto City Speedway.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Related Locations

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

More Canna-Business »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Amid marijuana drought, Michigan provisioning centers look to CBD sales Read More

  2. Nearly half of Michigan’s communities have banned recreational pot businesses — and they may regret it Read More

  3. Fatal lung illness linked to vaping chemical found in some cannabis products Read More

  4. Gay and bisexual people smoke more weed than heterosexuals, according to study Read More

  5. Michigan is experiencing a medical marijuana drought Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...