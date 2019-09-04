'High Times' is returning to Detroit with another cannabis event next month 

click to enlarge
After a successful Cannabis Cup last month, Detroit is already preparing for another — an event High Times
says will have a “bigger lineup, more booths, and oh yeah, LEGAL CANNABIS.”
According to cannabiscup.com, The Detroit Cannabis Bazaar will be held on Oct. 12-13 at the Russell Industrial Center, the same location as the previous Detroit Cannabis Cup.
The event will feature a competition with various categories as well as musical guests and special appearances to be announced later. Metro Times
reached out to High Times
for comment but they could not immediately be reached.
The event will allow guests to have 2.5 ounces of cannabis on them, the same amount Michigan residents are allowed to have in their possession. Since Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana use last year, medical marijuana cards are no longer needed to enter High Times
' events.
Information about the event and where to buy tickets can be found here
.
High Times
also held a Cannabis Cup in Michigan in June at Clio's Auto City Speedway.
It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.