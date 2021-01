High Times is releasing more high-end weed in Michigan on Thursday 

click to enlarge Red White & Bloom x High Times

Detroit:



• 5 and Dime (MEDICAL ONLY), 20561 Dwyer St., Detroit

• Motown Meds (MEDICAL ONLY), 18334 W. Warren Ave., Detroit

• Shake and Bake (MEDICAL ONLY), 20477 Schaefer Hwy., Detroit

• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 3340 E. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit

• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 3394 S. Fort St., Detroit

• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 8600 E. Eight Mile Rd. Suite 28, Detroit

• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 12668 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 2710 Livernois Ave., Detroit



Metro Detroit:



• Breeze Hazel Park, 24517 John R Rd., Hazel Park

• Exclusive Ann Arbor, 3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor

• H.O.D., 50 Ecorse Road Suite B, Ypsilanti



Elsewhere in Michigan:



• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 514 Munson Ave., Traverse City

• Exclusive Kalamazoo, 937 Foster Ave., Kalamazoo

• Remedii Battle Creek 160 E. Columbia Ave., Battle Creek

• Elite Wellness Mount Morris 9423 N. Dort Hwy., Mt Morris

• Elite Wellness Jackson; 6031 Ann Arbor Rd., Jackson

• Remedii Morenci, 989 E. Main St., Morenci

• Remedii Vassar, 302 E. Huron Ave., Vassar

• Remedii Roots Bay City, 3557 Wilder Rd., Bay City

• DOA (Dank on Arrival), 3650 Patterson Rd., Bay City

• Elite Wellness Bay City, 3389 S. Huron Rd. #3, Bay City

magazine is now in the business of not just writing about marijuana but selling it, too, launching its first cannabis products in Michigan last month.Now, it's launching a new round of premium strains on Thursday, Jan. 28.Like last time, it's a limited edition release. According to, the first round sold out in mere hours has once again partnered with local growers to select high-quality and high-THC strains for the promotion."These strains were again carefully chosen by ourteam as we wouldn't put our name on anything we're sure you wouldn't be proud to smoke," the company says in a press release.Also like last time, the products will be released in three tiers (red, white, and black), with quantities of 500 each.The strains are:• Mind Blown (red), a sativa that won the Michigan Bred High Times Cup award• Ratso's Delight (white), a hybrid• Night Moves (black), an indicaThe launch is a partnership betweenand multi-state cannabis operator Red White & Bloom."The fact these products are in such insatiable demand is a testament to the brand and the quality of the products being released to the Michigan market," Red White & Bloom chairman and CEO Brad Rogers says in a statement. "There is much more coming over the course of the next few weeks and this is a very exciting time for all who recognize and respect the fight and fortitude ofas the only brand and the true 'OG' of the cannabis industry."The launch comes ahead of an expected announcement ofbranded stores in Michigan.The second round of High Times strains will be available Thursday at the following stores: