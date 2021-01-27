See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

January 27, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

High Times is releasing more high-end weed in Michigan on Thursday 

By
click to enlarge RED WHITE & BLOOM X HIGH TIMES
  • Red White & Bloom x High Times

High Times magazine is now in the business of not just writing about marijuana but selling it, too, launching its first cannabis products in Michigan last month.

Now, it's launching a new round of premium strains on Thursday, Jan. 28.



Like last time, it's a limited edition release. According to High Times, the first round sold out in mere hours.

High Times has once again partnered with local growers to select high-quality and high-THC strains for the promotion.

"These strains were again carefully chosen by our High Times team as we wouldn't put our name on anything we're sure you wouldn't be proud to smoke," the company says in a press release.

Also like last time, the products will be released in three tiers (red, white, and black), with quantities of 500 each.

The strains are:

• Mind Blown (red), a sativa that won the Michigan Bred High Times Cup award

• Ratso's Delight (white), a hybrid

• Night Moves (black), an indica

The launch is a partnership between High Times and multi-state cannabis operator Red White & Bloom.

"The fact these products are in such insatiable demand is a testament to the brand and the quality of the products being released to the Michigan market," Red White & Bloom chairman and CEO Brad Rogers says in a statement. "There is much more coming over the course of the next few weeks and this is a very exciting time for all who recognize and respect the fight and fortitude of High Times as the only brand and the true 'OG' of the cannabis industry."

The launch comes ahead of an expected announcement of High Times-branded stores in Michigan.

The second round of High Times strains will be available Thursday at the following stores:

Detroit:

• 5 and Dime (MEDICAL ONLY), 20561 Dwyer St., Detroit
• Motown Meds (MEDICAL ONLY), 18334 W. Warren Ave., Detroit
• Shake and Bake (MEDICAL ONLY), 20477 Schaefer Hwy., Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 3340 E. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 3394 S. Fort St., Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 8600 E. Eight Mile Rd. Suite 28, Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 12668 Gratiot Ave., Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 2710 Livernois Ave., Detroit

Metro Detroit:

• Breeze Hazel Park, 24517 John R Rd., Hazel Park
• Exclusive Ann Arbor, 3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor
• H.O.D., 50 Ecorse Road Suite B, Ypsilanti

Elsewhere in Michigan:

• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 514 Munson Ave., Traverse City
• Exclusive Kalamazoo, 937 Foster Ave., Kalamazoo
• Remedii Battle Creek 160 E. Columbia Ave., Battle Creek
• Elite Wellness Mount Morris 9423 N. Dort Hwy., Mt Morris
• Elite Wellness Jackson; 6031 Ann Arbor Rd., Jackson
• Remedii Morenci, 989 E. Main St., Morenci
• Remedii Vassar, 302 E. Huron Ave., Vassar
• Remedii Roots Bay City, 3557 Wilder Rd., Bay City
• DOA (Dank on Arrival), 3650 Patterson Rd., Bay City
• Elite Wellness Bay City, 3389 S. Huron Rd. #3, Bay City

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

What will I draw now?
Congressional Republicans have only as much power as Democrats give them. Democrats should give them none.
This man and his daughter use magnets to clean debris — and the occasional guns — from the Detroit River
Savage Love: The boyfriend experience
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. This Michigan marijuana dispensary is giving free weed to anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine Read More

  2. Greenhouse of Walled Lake gave 2,000+ joints to people who received COVID-19 vaccine Read More

  3. Once ensnared by the War on Drugs, now he owns Grand Rapids' first locally owned marijuana dispensary Read More

  4. Bell’s Brewery marketing manager joins Common Citizen cannabis company Read More

  5. 'Legacy' Detroit residents can now apply for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation