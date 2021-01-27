High Times is releasing more high-end weed in Michigan on Thursday 

Detroit:
• 5 and Dime (MEDICAL ONLY), 20561 Dwyer St., Detroit
• Motown Meds (MEDICAL ONLY), 18334 W. Warren Ave., Detroit
• Shake and Bake (MEDICAL ONLY), 20477 Schaefer Hwy., Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 3340 E. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 3394 S. Fort St., Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 8600 E. Eight Mile Rd. Suite 28, Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 12668 Gratiot Ave., Detroit
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 2710 Livernois Ave., Detroit
Metro Detroit:
• Breeze Hazel Park, 24517 John R Rd., Hazel Park
• Exclusive Ann Arbor, 3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor
• H.O.D., 50 Ecorse Road Suite B, Ypsilanti
Elsewhere in Michigan:
• House of Dank (MEDICAL ONLY), 514 Munson Ave., Traverse City
• Exclusive Kalamazoo, 937 Foster Ave., Kalamazoo
• Remedii Battle Creek 160 E. Columbia Ave., Battle Creek
• Elite Wellness Mount Morris 9423 N. Dort Hwy., Mt Morris
• Elite Wellness Jackson; 6031 Ann Arbor Rd., Jackson
• Remedii Morenci, 989 E. Main St., Morenci
• Remedii Vassar, 302 E. Huron Ave., Vassar
• Remedii Roots Bay City, 3557 Wilder Rd., Bay City
• DOA (Dank on Arrival), 3650 Patterson Rd., Bay City
• Elite Wellness Bay City, 3389 S. Huron Rd. #3, Bay City
