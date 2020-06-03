High Times is expanding to Michigan with branded marijuana dispensaries 

click to enlarge Gary Balduc

One of the biggest names in the world of weed is setting up shop in Michigan.Cannabis brand High Times has partnered with Red, White & Bloom, Inc. to expand into Michigan, Illinois, and Florida. The deal will see all of Red, White & Bloom, Inc.'s Michigan dispensaries re-branded as High Times marijuana dispensaries, and High Times-branded products will be developed and sold here as well.The stores will be open for medical and recreational cannabis sales.“High Times is a 46-year-old brand with an immense amount of recognition and credibility across the world,” Hightimes Holding Corp. CEO Peter Horvath said in a release. “Licensing the High Times name, advising on dispensary operations, and providing input on product development allows the company to drive significant revenue from licensing fees without assuming the complexity associated with owning and operating dispensaries and scaled cultivation and manufacturing facilities nationwide. RWB has built an incredible and expansive retail footprint in a quick time frame that we can strengthen through applying the High Times Brand.”was founded as a monthly marijuana magazine in 1974. In 2017 a group of investors, including Bob Marley’s son, Damian, acquired a controlling stake that valued the magazine at $70 million and established a new parent company called Hightimes Holding Co.Over the past decade, the company has brought its annual Cannabis Cup events to Michigan, including ones in Detroit and Clio.