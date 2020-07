High Profile marijuana provisioning center opens in Buchanan 

click to enlarge High Profile

C3 Industries is opening another one of its High Profile marijuana provisioning centers this week.The new store, the brand's fourth in Michigan, opens on Wednesday. It's located at 804 E. Front St. Buchanan, south of Kalamazoo. Business hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week.The store is licensed for recreational marijuana sales, so any adult age 21 or over can purchase, no medical marijuana card necessary. Customers can shop in person or order ahead of time for curbside pickup.The store will carry a variety of flower, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals, and tinctures from C3, including Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds products.The company opened a store in Grant earlier this year. It also has an Ann Arbor location and a Detroit location that is temporarily closed.