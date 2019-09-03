Here are the winners of the 2019 High Times Detroit Cannabis Cup 

click to enlarge Christopher Emrich

High Times magazine returned to Detroit with its long-running Cannabis Cup event last month, bringing thousands of people through the Russell Industrial Center over the course of two days on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 to try some of the best cannabis and cannabis products in the state. Here are the winners:

Indica Flower: Mattybstackers — Peanut Butter Breath
Sativa Flower: Ript Genetics — Stank Breath
Hybrid Flower: Exotic Genetix — Lip Smacker
CBD Flower: Oowee Farms — Tropicana Cookies
Preroll: Covert Extracts X GhostBudsters X Midnight Roots
Edible: Canna Boys — Tropicana Cookies
CBD Edible: Special Blend Gardens — Melonade No. 7
Vape Pens and Cartridges: Mattybstackers — Cookies N' Cream
Indica Concentrate: Detroit Flower Co. x High Brix Growing — Larry Bird
Sativa Concentrate: ArborSide Compassion X 16th Street Botanicals — Thunderstruck
Hybrid Concentrate: Light Sky Farms x ZILLA's — Moose Cookie
CBD Concentrate: Dabsmiths — Hurkle
Non-Solvent Concentrate: Kozmic Gardens X Vahalla Labs — Grease Monkey
Topical: Swish Dipz X Bless Farms — Live Resin Zkittlez
Hemp-Derived CBD Product: Special Blend Rolled up — Orange Zkittlez No. 6

Additional Winners:
Higherinnovations — Blazed Cashews
Afternoon Delite — Cookies & Cream Cheese Cake
Kozmic Gardens — Coconut Mint Chocolate Chip Push Pop
Kozmic Gardens — Cookies & Coconut 1:1 Push Pop
Mary Palmer — Strawnana Iced Tea Lemonade
ZILLA'S — Feast of St. Valentine
ZILLA's X LightSky Farms X Fresh Coast Seeds — Gorilla Butter Cartridge
Presto! X Pure Green — Watermelon Zkittles Cartridge
Afternoon Delite — Watermelon Cartridge
Michigan Extracts — Grape Valley Kush
Grateful Meds — GMO Live Resin HTFSE / HCFSE Sauce
Canna Boys — Mac 1 Batter
Arborside Compassion X Fregrowli — Clementine Sauce
Canna Boys — Tropicana Cookies Batter
House of Dank X Tree Top Labs — Tropicana Cookies Live Resin Budder
Arborside Compassion X Fregrowli — Chem N' Lemon Sauce
Smoky Mountain Medicine — Gorilla Cream Diamonds and Terps
OMG labs X Foreverjl3 — Mr. Nice Guy
DC Chronics x Tyson Johnson67 — Strawberry Banana Tonic
DabbeNPort Extracts X Great Lake Extracts x Hollistic CBD — CBD Live Action Gelato X Pennywise
Dabsmiths — Hurkle Live Resin
Special Blend Gardens X Stanky Roc — Banana Sherbert bred by 710 savant
Red Roc inc. X Stanky Roc — Banana Bread Solventless Diamonds and Sauce
Superior Solventless X Mattybstackers — Cookies N' Cream Rosin
Zilla's — Organic Skin Vitality Cream
Ella Essentals X Magna Carta — Full Spectrum Body Butter
Urban Roots x Olympian Nectar — Full Spectrum Freeze Cream
Ella Essentials — Calm Roll-On CBD Oil
Mary's Methods — Dead Sea Mud Face Mask
The Hemp Candle — CBD Massage Candle