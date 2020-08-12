HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ is the next-best thing to another season of ‘Watchmen’ 

Premieres Wednesday:

(Un)Well – It's hard to believe that anything you read on Natural News could be bad for you, yet that possibility is the fulcrum for this six-episode docu-series, which questions the efficacy of a bunch of high-profile "wellness" fads. Get ready for critical examinations of everything from essential oils to fasting to tantric sex. Wait a minute: Tantric sex is a wellness regimen? I thought it was just another reason to hate Sting. (Netflix)

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn – Now that white people are starting to realize black lives might indeed matter, the time is ideal to revisit the case of Hawkins, who met his demise at the hands of a Bensonhurst mob in 1989. Yes, simply for being in the neighborhood. And no, he isn't the one Springsteen wrote a song about. Do better, boomer! (HBO Max)

Premieres Thursday:

Infinity Train Season 3 – Making its move from Cartoon Network to HBO Max is this animated anthology series about an endless train whose every car is a self-contained universe. The new season (or "book" in the show's parlance) concerns a group of kid anarchists let loose on the train. You know, I once spent four hours on a Greyhound bus that felt just like that.

Premieres Friday:

3% Season 4 – The conflict between the impoverished masses and the fortunate few heats up as the Brazilian dystopian sci-fi series concludes. Hey, remember when "Brazilian dystopian" wasn't redundant? And when the idea of three percent of the population living in comfort and safety didn't seem incredibly optimistic? (Netflix)

The Last Drive – In with Joe Bob Briggs: Summer Sleepover Special – Everybody's favorite Z-movie connoisseur treats us to a double feature of dreck, with special guests including Hatchet director Adam Green. Joe Bob and Darcy the Mail Girl are keeping the rest of the night's surprises close to the vest, but I'll go out on a limb with one bold prediction: Adam Green is people! (Shudder)

Project Power – Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx star in an original film about a street drug that promises to endow the user with superpowers, but which carries tragic side effects. Seriously, it can't be much worse than essential oils. (Netflix)

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1 – The indomitable Bear Grylls leads 66 teams of competitors from 30 countries on a non-stop race across Fiji. In an interesting twist, one of the contestants is said to suffer from Alzheimer's. If this show's a hit, brace yourself for Season 2: Full-On Dementia in the Outback. (Amazon)

Premieres Sunday:

Lovecraft Country – We may not be getting a second season of Watchmen, but HBO has found a new way to wed sci-fi and social conscience in this highly anticipated series from executive producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. The America of the 1950s is the backdrop to a story that asks us to decide which is scarier: Lovecraftian monsters or the racists next door. If we can't decide after 10 episodes, maybe we should ask Yusuf Hawkins. Peace out. (HBO Max)

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.