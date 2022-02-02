February 02, 2022 Arts & Culture » Things to Do

Hazel Park’s Frame is celebrating the flavors of the Africa diaspora with a Cajun Creole Dinner 

click to enlarge A Cajun-inspired feast is heading to Frame’s kitchen. - INSTAGRAM, @FRAMEHAZELPARK
  • Instagram, @framehazelpark
  • A Cajun-inspired feast is heading to Frame’s kitchen.

Chef Ederique Goudia is back at it again, sharing her love for the African diaspora’s contributions to the culinary world at Hazel Park’s Frame. This time she’s honoring her Creole lineage with a Cajun-inspired feast at Frame’s rotating kitchen for two nights. The five-course menu features shrimp and mirliton bisque, duck confit and smoked chicken andouille gumbo, and bananas foster shortcake for dessert; the chef will also debut her Paradise Valley Salad, which was made with greens from local hydroponic farm Planted Detroit.



Goudia takes her role as a chef far beyond the kitchen as she pours back into the community she serves — in 2021 she co-founded Taste the Diaspora Detroit, which helped raise more than $8K in relief funds for those affected by Hurricane Ida in Wallace, Louisiana. For this week’s dinner, Goudia will be working with students of the Detroit Food Academy, who will get real-world restaurant experience by helping prep and plate each course.

Dinner seatings are at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 at Frame; 23839 John R Rd #2, Hazel Park; framehazelpark.com; Tickets are $65.

February 2, 2022

