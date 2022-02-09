February 09, 2022 News & Views » Detroit News

Hazel Park to become latest Michigan city to ban conversion therapy 

By
Hazel Park will be the sixth Michigan city to prohibit the use of conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy, also called reparative therapy, views sexual orientation and gender identity as a choice or illness that can be "cured" or "treated." However, the practice is not only ineffective, but increases the risk of depression, drug abuse, and suicide.



Huntington Woods was the first Michigan city to ban conversion therapy in June of 2019. Since then, Ann Arbor, Ferndale, Royal Oak, and East Lansing have all passed ordinances of their own banning the practice.

“This ordinance prohibiting conversion therapy embodies our ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ community, while also protecting our children from dangerous and discredited practices that have no legitimate medical basis,” Councilmember Luke Londo, who introduced the ordinance and identifies as bisexual, said in a press release. “I am proud to help Hazel Park become the sixth Michigan city with both a Human Rights Ordinance and conversion therapy ban, and encourage other communities to do the same in the continued absence of state legislative action.”

Hazel Park's ordinance passed on the first reading and will now advance to a second reading at the city council's meeting on March 8. Once passed at that meeting, the ban will take effect later that month.

Last June, Governor Whitmer signed an executive directive prohibiting the use of state and federal funds being used for conversion therapy practices.

