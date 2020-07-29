Hazel Park marijuana dispensary New Standard is now open for in-person customers 

click to enlarge Courtesy of New Standard

As Michigan's economy re-opens from the coronavirus lockdown, Hazel Park marijuana dispensary New Standard is now welcoming in-person medical and adult-use customers.“We opened our first New Standard dispensary in April during Michigan’s stay-at-home mandate which meant we weren’t able to celebrate with the community like we would have hoped,” Howard Luckoff, New Standard Co-Founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are still practicing social distancing and have industry-leading safety protocols in place. Now is the time to let people see the new standard in cannabis design and culture at New Standard!”The store is located at 24906 John R Rd., Hazel Park. Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. It remains open for online ordering and curbside delivery.The company says the Hazel Park store is the first of many planned for Michigan in 2020.