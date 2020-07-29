Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

August 04, 2020

Hazel Park marijuana dispensary New Standard is now open for in-person customers 

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NEW STANDARD
  • Courtesy of New Standard

As Michigan's economy re-opens from the coronavirus lockdown, Hazel Park marijuana dispensary New Standard is now welcoming in-person medical and adult-use customers.

“We opened our first New Standard dispensary in April during Michigan’s stay-at-home mandate which meant we weren’t able to celebrate with the community like we would have hoped,” Howard Luckoff, New Standard Co-Founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are still practicing social distancing and have industry-leading safety protocols in place. Now is the time to let people see the new standard in cannabis design and culture at New Standard!”



The store is located at 24906 John R Rd., Hazel Park. Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. It remains open for online ordering and curbside delivery.

The company says the Hazel Park store is the first of many planned for Michigan in 2020.

