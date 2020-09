Hazel Park is getting another new marijuana store, and it's hiring budtenders 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Common Citizen

Common Citizen's new Hazel Park location.

Hazel Park will soon have a fourth marijuana dispensary, making it one of metro Detroit's most dense cannabis shopping hubs.Common Citizen is expected to open its new store at 877 E. Eight Mile Road, Hazel Park, in October. It's the Michigan-based company's fourth location.Common Citizen says it plans to hire 15 budtenders for the new store and 20 entry-level manufacturing positions for a forthcoming processing facility, also located in Hazel Park. The company also says it plans to hire up to 100 people by the end of the year to work in its stores and its cannabis growing facility in Marshall.“The City of Hazel Park has welcomed Common Citizen with open arms, and we are proud to create jobs and help improve the local economy in this vibrant community during these challenging economic times,” Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias said in a statement.The company has been hosting job fairs in a tent outside the new store. The next open days are from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Sept. 29. Interested applicants can apply online at commoncitizen.com/careers , and those qualified will be invited for an in-person interview.Common Citizen also has stores in Flint, Battle Creek, and Detroit, with Lansing and Warren locations also on the way.Hazel Park is becoming one of metro Detroit's most dense cannabis shopping hubs. There, you can buy recreational marijuana at Breeze, New Standard, and soon, Skymint. Head shop BDT opened its first location in Hazel Park in 1973.