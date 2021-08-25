Hard cider rules at the annual Blake's Cider Dayze tasting event in Armada

click to enlarge Courtesy of Blake's.

Blake's Cider Dayze is on for 2021.

It doesn’t have to be autumn to desire some cider. Or in the case of Blake’s 6th Annual Cider Dayze event, lots of cider … and craft beer … and wine.

Touted as the largest premier craft cider and beer festival in the Midwest, Cider Dayze returns with alcoholic offerings from more than 50 regional craft breweries, cideries, and wineries including Arbor Brewing Co., Bell’s Brewery, Eastern Market Brewing Company, Odd Side Ales, Tilted Axis Brewing Company, Short’s Brewing Company, Virtue Cider, and, of course, Blake’s Hard Cider.The two-day festival will also feature food trucks, lawn games, a silent disco, a beer stein holding competition, and live music from Uptown All Stars, St. Thomas Boys, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, and the Gobies. Tickets include nine drink tickets and a commemorative tasting glass.

Event runs noon-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29; at Blake’s Hard Cider, 17985 Armada Center Rd., Armada; blakefarms.com. Tickets are $40+, designated driver tickets are $20 and include two non-alcoholic drinks.