October 22, 2019

Happy Halloweed! Here are some upcoming marijuana-infused Halloween events in Detroit 

Rolling joints is still a central experience for cannabis consumers, even though the products available have moved well beyond crumbling dried flowers and wrapping them in paper. Motor City NORML will celebrate this traditional skill during at the Pumpkin Cup Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Cannabis Counsel offices on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit. (It's the building with the huge marijuana leaf painting on the front.)

There will also be judging of marijuana strains for the Cup prize and a costume contest. Tickets for the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. event are $20 in advance on Eventbrite and $25 at the door. More information is available at facebook.com/motorcitynorml.

The fifth Dab-o-Ween rolls into the Wyndham Garden Hotel at 9191 Wickham Rd. in Romulus for two days Nov. 1-2. Sponsored by Captain Kirk Reid, a Cannabis Cup-winning chef, the event features open smoking throughout the hotel, vendors, and Kirk's famous cannabis-infused key lime pie. More information is available on Facebook or by texting 313-999-0329.

The Halloweed costume party is Oct. 31, at 9 p.m. at the 420 Smoke Out, 19446 James Couzens Fwy., Detroit. It costs $10 with tickets available on Eventbrite or at the door. Costumes are mandatory.

