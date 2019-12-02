Hamtramck's Film Lab to screen Stanley Kubrick films and deranged holiday classics 

click to enlarge Warner Bros.

Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining' (1980).

Stanley Kubrick fans, rejoice: The Film Lab is honoring the legendary director in December with a retrospective of four of his films.Influential and critically acclaimed classics, and(which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary) will be screened this month, with each film’s screenings falling on its own weekend. (The retrospective comes just after the release of, the sequel to, in November.)In addition to the Kubrick films, the Film Lab has assembled some “deranged holiday classics,” according to a press release. Among the movies included are, a zombie musical; 1974’s, a Canadian slasher film;, a-like tale of a kid outsmarting a “bloodthirsty” Santa Claus; and 1959’s, a Mexican fantasy film where Santa lives in outer space and battles a demon.The Film Lab will continue its Bloody Sundays series in December as well, with, about a man trying to locate his ex-wife who is under the control of a psychotherapist with frightening methods;, about a father attempting to surgically replace his daughter’s face; and, a slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis about college students having a New Year’s Eve party on a train.The theater will also be hosting a live podcast taping of, as well as a screening ofon Friday the 13th. Following the movie screening, a Q&A withproducer Rebecca Green, production assistant Nellie Smydra, and costume designer Kimmy Leitz will be held.