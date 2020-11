Hamtramck has a new recreational marijuana dispensary, Pleasantrees 

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

While the city of Detroit only allows medical marijuana dispensaries ( for now, anyway ), the enclave of Hamtramck now has recreational marijuana. The new Pleasantrees dispensary opened Wednesday.In fact, the store only offers recreational cannabis, available to any adult with a valid ID. General manager Jonathan Coleman says the decision to offer only recreational marijuana was "strategic" given the fact that there are already many medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit.The dispensary sells its own Pleasantrees brand flower, cultivated in a 50,000 square-foot facility in Harrison Township. It also offers vape cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.It's the Michigan-based company's second location; an East Lansing location that offers recreational and medical cannabis opened earlier this year. Coleman says the company plans to expand throughout the state, and was approved for 10 more licenses."One of the pillars of this company is to be a pillar of the community," Coleman says. To that end, Pleasantrees signed on as a sponsor for Hamtramck's Detroit City FC soccer team this summer. Coleman says the company also plans to give away turkeys to those in need for Thanksgiving.The store is offering a "new to the neighborhood special" with $50 1/8ths and select .5-gram carts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the store is open for online ordering and curbside pickup only. It's located at 2238 Holbrook Ave., Hamtramck; enjoypleasntrees.com "We're here, we're here to help, and hopefully we're here to stay," Coleman says.