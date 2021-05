Hamtramck adult-use marijuana dispensary bills itself as one of the closest to Detroit 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

3Fifteen opened a dispensary in Hamtramck.

Michigan cannabis retailer 3Fifteen Cannabis announced a new location that it's billing as its closest adult-use dispensary to Detroit.That's because the new location, the company's 12th in the state, is located in Hamtramck. The city is surrounded on all sides by Detroit, which hasn't allowed adult-use dispensaries to open yet.The store is located at 11815 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck. It officially opened for business on Thursday for in-person, curbside pick-up, and delivery, with a number of specials and deals."We are excited to expand 3Fifteen’s recreational cannabis offerings to the people of Detroit with the opening of our Hamtramck store," 3Fifteen president Tommy Nafso said in a statement. "We believe this location, which is only 6 miles from downtown Detroit, will be a welcomed addition to the emerging cannabis scene in Detroit."More information is available at 3Fifteen.com Hamtramck also has three other adult-use dispensaries: Pleasantrees Quality Roots , and Puff Cannabis Co.Detroit Metro Times