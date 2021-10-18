Group urges cannabis businesses to offer free or low-cost products to seriously ill patients

The Board of Directors of the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association hereby resolves: The membership of the MCMA is committed to making sure that patients and children with chronic illnesses such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, autism, and many other chronic or terminal illnesses should have access to safe, tested and cost-effective medical cannabis products.
Therefore, be it resolved, that the Board of the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association encourages each member to develop their own program to offer low-cost or free Medical Cannabis and Medical products and develop the criteria to do so and advertise their program independently to the public.
The Board of the MCMA is taking the Best Practice from the Regulated Pharmaceutical Industry to assist Americans in obtaining the medicine they need by offering these life-saving drugs at an affordable cost to the most vulnerable citizens.
The Board of the MCMA is proud to emulate this compassionate program and to provide Medical Cannabis products that are tested, safe and of the highest quality and purity to treat children and those with chronic or terminal illnesses.
