February 04, 2022 Food & Drink

Griffin Claw Brewing Company to release packzi-flavored vodka 

By
click to enlarge Griffin Claw Brewing Company introduces a packzi flavored vodka. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GRIFFIN CLAW BREWING COMPANY
  • Photo courtesy of Griffin Claw Brewing Company
  • Griffin Claw Brewing Company introduces a packzi flavored vodka.

If you're from Detroit, you know how to properly pronounce "packzi" and where to find the best jelly-filled delights.

You also might know that a local distillery had bottled the flavor and for the last few years, was seemingly the only one to offer the seasonal vodka.



Until now.

Birmingham's Griffin Claw Brewing Company announced that this year, it will be releasing its own packzi flavored vodka.

Sin/Repent/Repeat will be available at both the Birmingham and Rochester Hills Griffin Claw taprooms beginning Feb. 15. The raspberry, strawberry, and prune packzi-flavored mashup shares a name with the packzi stout that Griffin Claw is known to make.

Before we judge, the Griffin Claw team admits that the vodka is inspired by Detroit City Distillery's Fat Tuesday staple.

“They did it first and did it well, we loved the idea. We always make a pączki beer, but we had way too many pączki for our beer recipe this year so we just threw them in the still,” Jason Schrider, Operations Director at Griffin Claw, said in a press release. “We didn’t make much as we didn’t have too many pączki left, but it will be a fun addition to our beer for the vodka drinkers on Fat Tuesday.”

According to Hometown Life, only a few dozen 750 mL bottles have been made and
will retail for $35.

