March 17, 2022 Music » Concert Announcements

Greta Van Fleet postpones Flint and Ypsi shows to September 

By
click to enlarge Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet. - BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
  • Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet.

Greta Van Fleet's tour of five Michigan concerts was cut short after half of the band got sick — but they say it isn't COVID-19.

"We're heartbroken to share both Jake and Josh woke up ill this morning," the band said in an Instagram post. "While COVID has been ruled out, after medical consultation, we unfortunately must reschedule tonight's show in Flint and tomorrow's show in Ypsilanti to the fall."



The show originally scheduled for the Dort Financial Center in Flint on Wednesday has been moved to Sept. 13, while the date at Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center in Ypsi on Thursday was moved to Sept. 14.

All previous tickets from the original shows will be honored, but refunds are available at the point of purchase.

The band, originally from Frankenmuth, announced a string of five Michigan dates that started at Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center on March 10, followed by dates at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids on March 12 and Saginaw's Dow Event Center on March 13, followed by the now-postponed Flint and Ypsi gigs.

You can read the full Instagram message below.


