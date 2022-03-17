Greta Van Fleet postpones Flint and Ypsi shows to September 

The band, originally from Frankenmuth, announced a string of five Michigan dates that started at Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center on March 10, followed by dates at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids on March 12 and Saginaw's Dow Event Center on March 13, followed by the now-postponed Flint and Ypsi gigs.
You can read the full Instagram message below.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.