October 19, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Greenhouse of Walled Lake launches 'Trunk or Treat' party on Halloween 

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake.
  Courtesy of The Greenhouse of Walled Lake
  • The Greenhouse of Walled Lake.

Move over trick or treat.

With the help of a popular marijuana dispensary, Walled Lake is offering a safer alternative – “Trunk or Treat.”



The city’s mayor Linda Ackley has teamed up with The Greenhouse of Walled Lake for a party on Oct. 31 that will feature a petting zoo, doughnuts, free candy, and music from School of Rock Farmington. More than 100 business people and residents will be on hand to pass out candy from a trunk.

The free party will take place from noon to 3 p.m at the intersection of Walled Lake Drive and Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake.

“My 'Trunk or Treat' event will lighten things up during these difficult times and bring smiles to the faces of Walled Lake children and their families,” Ackley said in a statement.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake offers medical and recreational marijuana at 103 East Walled Lake Drive.

