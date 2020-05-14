Green Peak Innovations launches new Two Joints flower line in support of marijuana crime expungement 

The new line, Two Joints, will be offered in hybrid, Sativa, and Indica varieties and will come in pre-rolls or pre-ground flower. Touted as reasonably priced, Two Joints products will be available later this month at Ann Arbor's Skymint provisioning center, as well as centers in Bay City and Lansing and White Cloud. Green Peak's hope is that it brings awareness to the cause and nationwide cannabis inequality.
“As restrictions against cannabis sales and consumption relax throughout Michigan, many nonviolent offenders remain behind bars for acts that are no longer illegal in our state,” GPI co-founder Jeff Radway shared in a press release. “We wanted to make the launch of Two Joints meaningful and felt the Last Prisoner Project was the perfect partner to bring awareness to an issue which impacts so many lives in our community.”
Founded by “the father of the legal cannabis industry,” Steve DeAngelo in 2019, The Last Prisoner Project has also been a leading voice in demanding that those incarcerated for cannabis crimes be released amidthe COVID-19 crisis, which is raging through America's prison systems, including those in Michigan.
It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.