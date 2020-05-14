Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

May 14, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Green Peak Innovations launches new Two Joints flower line in support of marijuana crime expungement 

By
click to enlarge Flower power. - COURTESY OF GREEN PEAK INNOVATIONS
  • Courtesy of Green Peak Innovations
  • Flower power.

Smoking weed is cool. But smoking weed and working to release people behind bars for marijuana-related crimes is even cooler.

Green Peak Innovations, Michigan’s largest vertically integrated marijuana company, has launched a new affordable flower line in partnership with The Last Prisoner Project Clemency Initiative, a criminal justice reform non-profit with a focus on record expungement and the release of those incarcerated for non-violent cannabis crimes.



The new line, Two Joints, will be offered in hybrid, Sativa, and Indica varieties and will come in pre-rolls or pre-ground flower. Touted as reasonably priced, Two Joints products will be available later this month at Ann Arbor's Skymint provisioning center, as well as centers in Bay City and Lansing and White Cloud. Green Peak's hope is that it brings awareness to the cause and nationwide cannabis inequality.

“As restrictions against cannabis sales and consumption relax throughout Michigan, many nonviolent offenders remain behind bars for acts that are no longer illegal in our state,” GPI co-founder Jeff Radway shared in a press release. “We wanted to make the launch of Two Joints meaningful and felt the Last Prisoner Project was the perfect partner to bring awareness to an issue which impacts so many lives in our community.”

Founded by “the father of the legal cannabis industry,” Steve DeAngelo in 2019, The Last Prisoner Project has also been a leading voice in demanding that those incarcerated for cannabis crimes be released amid the COVID-19 crisis, which is raging through America's prison systems, including those in Michigan.


It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up  for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Best CBD Gummies: Pain & Anxiety Relief (2020) Read More

  2. Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Companies Reviewed (2020) Read More

  3. Marijuana might reduce opioid dependence for pain relief, new study finds Read More

  4. After last year's vaping scare, Michigan has cracked down. Is it safe to vape THC again? Read More

  5. Could curbside marijuana pickup continue after the coronavirus pandemic ends? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation