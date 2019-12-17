Green Peak Innovations holds license to 50 percent of what's allowed for sale in Michigan's recreational marijuana market 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Class C Grower

Processor



Retail

Safety and Compliance Labs

Secure Transporter

Marihuana Event Organizer

As of today, there are 29 adult-use recreational marijuana licenses in Michigan. The most recent is a retailer in Battle Creek — Battle Spring LLC. Among the 29 licensees, 12 are retail stores, 10 are growers, three are processors, two are transporters, one is a safety compliance facility, and one is an event organizer.A look at the licensees shows Ann Arbor to be the big winner, with nine licenses — grower, retailer, safety compliance, processor, and transporter. Clearly the City of Trees is also the city of marijuana.That look also shows Green Peak Innovations to be the biggest marijuana company in the state to date. Green Peak holds five Class C grow licenses (7,500 plants), one processor license, and one retail license for Green Peaks/Skymint. Ann Arbor's exclusive Brands is the only other business to be vertically integrated with one license each for growing, processing, and retail sales so far.Green Peak is clearly positioned to be a market leader — holding license to 50 percent of what's allowed to be legally grown for adult-use sale in Michigan. Green Peak executives led the fight to keep caregiver marijuana out of provisioning centers and pushed the Marijuana Regulatory Agency to allow adult-use sales before 2020.Adult-use licenses in the state have gone to:• Lume Cannabis, Evart, four licenses• Green Peak Innovations, Dimondale, five licenses• Exclusive Brands LLC, Ann Arbor• Green Peak Innovations, Dimondale• Ann Arbor Kitchen LLC, Ann Arbor• Exclusive Brands LLC, Ann Arbor• Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc., Burton• Elite Wellness, Mt. Morris• The Barn, Burton• White River Wellness, White Cloud• Ann Arbor Healing LLC, Ann Arbor• Green Peak Innovations/Skymint, Ann Arbor• Michigan Supply and Provisions, Morenci• Lit Provisioning Center/Lume Cannabis Company, Evart• Greenstone, Ann Arbor• Arbor's Wellness, Ann Arbor• Exclusive Provisioning Centers, Ann Arbor• PSI labs, LLC, Ann Arbor• Battle Spring, LLC, Battle Creek• All Green Transport, LLC, Kalkaska• Greenline Express, Ann Arbor• Real Leaf Solutions, Kalkaska