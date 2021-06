click to enlarge Courtesy Bluewater Technologies

Wed. 6/30-Sat. 7/ 3

Salute to America: Summer Stroll

Though it may not seem like America deserves a celebration after the events of the last year (who could forget the insurrection, or maskeless gun-wielding MAGA folks wanting haircuts or, like, Rudy Giuliani?) but the truth is we have more than earned it (fearless frontline workers, anyone?). Greenfield Village in Dearborn is once again celebrating stars, stripes, and the incredible sacrifices made by our service men and women with a four-day walk-at-your-own-pace event. Salute to America: Summer Stroll will host performances by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, with rotating DSO ensembles performing throughout the grounds, as well as historical performance groups, a military fife-and-drum parade, holiday-themed vignettes, street food and craft beer, building tours, and free carousel rides. Oh, yeah, there's a fireworks finale, because America's back, baby.

—Jerilyn Jordan

Event is 6-10 p.m. at Greenfield Village; 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001; thehenryford.org; $27.25 for members, $32 for non-members.

Thu. 7/1

Dear Darkness, Milk Bath, and Womb Worm

Of course we're excited that big concerts are returning to our favorite big venues (see you in 2022, the Weeknd) but man, we've missed basking in the sounds of our hard-working local music-making friends. Returning to the stage is Dear Darkness, the bedroom punk outfit led by wild child Stacey MacLeod. Last year, against the obvious odds, Dear Darkness' self-titled four-song 7-inch EP, pressed by Third Man Records, was released into the world and is described by the band as sounding like what would happen if "the Slits covered 'The Monster Mash' with surfy pop guitars" with a hint of "drinkin' a bunch of booze and fightin' with your old man who ya love a bunch." Also on the bill,

Nadine Chronopoulos, Kely Markley, Matt Densmore's angst-fueled rock project Milk Bath, and post-punk no-wavers Womb Worm.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; Cadieux Café, 4300 Cadieux Rd., Detroit; 313-882-8560; cadieuxcafe.com; $7.

Fri. 7/2-Sun. 9/12

The Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series

Fact: We could all use a bit more jazz in our lives. Thankfully, guitarist, recording artist, and retired instructor John E. Lawrence is bringing the jazz to Ypsi with the Ypsilanti Frog Island Jazz Series. The free concert series kicks off with a performance by Rayse Biggs, who has collaborated with the likes of Kem and Bob Dylan, on July 2. The free series continues with performances by Straight Ahead (July 9), Kimmie Horne (July 16), Charles and Gwen Scales (July 30), Dave McMurray (Aug. 6), Yancyy (Aug. 13), Gerard Gibbs (Aug. 20), LaShawn Gary (Aug. 27), and Randy Scott (Sept. 3). Lawrence is getting in on the jazzy fun, too, as he'll host and open for all of the series' acts.

Performances are from 7-9 p.m.; Frog Island Park, 699 Rice St., Ypsilanti; frogislandjazz.com; Performances are free.

Thu. 7/15-Sun. 9/12

Glenlore Trails: Expedition

Lights, camera, expedition. Glenlore Trails — an interactive, family-friendly hiking trail in Commerce Township outfitted with trippy lights, projections, and creatures — is getting in on the summer fun with a new iteration of the popular family-friendly attraction. The experience is the brainchild of Bluewater Technologies, a company that typically does work for big events like the North American International Auto Show. When the big show — which was to be the first held in the warmer months — got scrapped in 2020 due to the pandemic, Bluewater pivoted in a creative way, putting its staff and resources to work to create Glenlore Trails, which also held a spooky Halloween walk-through event last year followed by a winter wonderland version dubbed Aurora. For Glenlore Trails: Expedition, the producers have created a new storyline for guests to follow along the one-mile of illuminated trails filled with light, sound, installations, and live performances. Per an interactive map, Expedition features interactive areas like the Luminous Symphony, the Radiant Field, Thin Spaces, Celestial Evolution, Froggy Bog, and Fluorescent Flowers.

Event starts at 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at 3860 Newton Rd., Commerce Twp.; glenloretrails.com; $15-$25.

