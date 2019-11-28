Give more than a gift — give no fucks with a massage or steam from Detroit's Meta Physica Wellness Center 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Meta Physica Wellness Center

Nothing’s better than giving the gift of a truly zen moment. Plus, we guarantee you’ve got someone on your list that needs to chill the eff out (even if that person is you; then the best gift you can give the people in your orbit is a chiller, calmer you). Anyway, Meta Physica Wellness offers a dizzying selection of specialty massages, infrared sauna sessions, and acupuncture treatments, as well as other bodywork, including craniosacral therapy, myofascial release, and private yoga sessions. Oh, they offer waxing services, too. Don’t forget to throw in some fresh, power-packed juice or smoothie to round out your lucky gift recipient’s treatment.

Part of the 2019 Detroit gift guide.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.