November 28, 2019 Special Issues » Gift Guide

Email
Print
Share

Give more than a gift — give no fucks with a massage or steam from Detroit's Meta Physica Wellness Center 

Gift Guide

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF META PHYSICA WELLNESS CENTER
  • Courtesy of Meta Physica Wellness Center

Meta Physica Wellness Center
1701 Trumbull St., Detroit, Unit 3; 313-303-7611;metaphysicamassage.com

 Nothing’s better than giving the gift of a truly zen moment. Plus, we guarantee you’ve got someone on your list that needs to chill the eff out (even if that person is you; then the best gift you can give the people in your orbit is a chiller, calmer you). Anyway, Meta Physica Wellness offers a dizzying selection of specialty massages, infrared sauna sessions, and acupuncture treatments, as well as other bodywork, including craniosacral therapy, myofascial release, and private yoga sessions. Oh, they offer waxing services, too. Don’t forget to throw in some fresh, power-packed juice or smoothie to round out your lucky gift recipient’s treatment.

Part of the 2019 Detroit gift guide.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Jump to comments

Tags:

Latest in Gift Guide

More Gift Guide »

Most Popular

  1. After forging her own path, Audra Kubat is helping the next generation of Detroit musicians do the same Read More

  2. Angela Wisniewski on her new Detroit boutique Coup D’état — and why rebellion starts in the closet Read More

  3. Detroit area independent retailers to shop local for the holidays Read More

  4. Detroit-based brand DIOP creates traditional African clothing for all people Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...